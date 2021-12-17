ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribe of Hackers: Cybersecurity Advice eBook for Free

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

TradePub is offering the Tribe of Hackers: Cybersecurity Advice eBook for Free (Exp 12/29). You simply need to fill out...

www.techbargains.com

The Independent

What is Web3? Will it replace the internet as we know it or is it just a scam?

Web3 is, depending on who is describing it, the next stage towards a utopian internet, or a series of scams by people with more money than morals.The central idea behind the ‘third version’ of the internet, according to its advocates, is weaving the various blockchain technologies – cryptocurrency, NFTs, and so on – together to create a web that is less reliant on the five big technology companies.Its critics, which include former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and Tesla head Elon Musk, argue that this is simply an attempt by other technology companies to grab the reins. “It’s ultimately a centralized...
INTERNET
Inman.com

New log4j cybersecurity flaw has exposed millions of users to hackers

Government officials said the flaw is already being “widely exploited” by nefarious bad actors, meaning there’s a good chance anyone reading this is at risk. Here’s what you need to know. A newly discovered security flaw in widely used computer code has put users, devices and...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
lymefreelibrary.org

Download eBooks and Audiobooks for Free!

Meet Libby, a new app built for readers to discover and enjoy eBooks and audiobooks from their library. Get the app today! Or, use it in your web browser at libbyapp.com.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Beware! Hackers steal bank info via 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' free movie link

Cybersecurity researchers on Friday warned that fraudsters are tricking people and stealing their bank details via phishing links based on the new film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Kaspersky researchers observed intensified activity from fraudsters ahead of the film's premiere and found numerous examples of phishing websites set up to steal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

What Is Cybersecurity?

With our lives moving increasingly into the digital realm with more and more internet-connected devices, our security needs are evolving. We can think of cybersecurity as “the art of protecting networks, devices and data from unauthorized access or criminal use and the practice of ensuring confidentiality, integrity and availability of information,” according to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Just as you wouldn't leave your front door unlocked or your windows open to the street, you need to think about protecting your sensitive data – your finances, personal communications, pictures, medical records, and other sensitive information. This requires paying regular attention to the security of your hardware, software, and passwords, as well as taking other practical steps like shoring up your cloud security and application security. Network security is also paramount, whether it's a home or office network.
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

AirTags inserted under the cars, watch out for the latest dangerous scam

A woman found an AirTag under her car. This is a very dangerous scam and it could also affect you. A testimony that immediately went viral on Twitter, and which raised the alarm among users. One woman said she found a AirTag wedged under the front passenger wheel well of his car.
NFL
techbargains.com

ecobee Smart Thermostat w/ Room Sensor, Alexa Built-in Voice Control $199

Amazon has the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Room Sensor, Alexa Built-in Voice Control for a low $199 Free Shipping. Save 20% off the list price. Over 7,400 Amazon user reviews with a 4.6/5 star rating. Depending on your energy company, you might be eligible for rebates on this device. Place...
ELECTRONICS
frontiersin.org

Top 21 Frontiers ebook releases from 2021

Download the top ebook releases from the past year including special issues on the methods for synaptic interrogation, recent discoveries in cannabinoid therapeutics, new perspectives on the evolution of monogamy, the implications of heart rate variability on health and well-being, the welfare of coral reefs in the age of human activity and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.
ENTERTAINMENT

