Tribe of Hackers: Cybersecurity Advice eBook for Free

With our lives moving increasingly into the digital realm with more and more internet-connected devices, our security needs are evolving. We can think of cybersecurity as “the art of protecting networks, devices and data from unauthorized access or criminal use and the practice of ensuring confidentiality, integrity and availability of information,” according to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Just as you wouldn't leave your front door unlocked or your windows open to the street, you need to think about protecting your sensitive data – your finances, personal communications, pictures, medical records, and other sensitive information. This requires paying regular attention to the security of your hardware, software, and passwords, as well as taking other practical steps like shoring up your cloud security and application security. Network security is also paramount, whether it's a home or office network.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO