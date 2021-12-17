ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WC 2021 Winter Athletes of the Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls Hockey: Sydney Peterson, North Wright County. Peterson lead the River Hawks with 9 goals and 8 assist last year, and is off to a great start this year, as the River Hawks are one of the favorites in Section 8...

2021 Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Year Announced

The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2021 Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Year. The following student-athletes have been selected as award winners for their respective sports based on a vote of each sport head coaching group. 2021 Big 12 Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Thomas Pollard, Iowa...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Athletes, coach react to Springfield pausing winter sports

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools have announced a temporary pause to winter sports as COVID-19 cases surge in the city. This marks the second year in a row that many of these teams are not able to compete. “Just to have that all end right there, at the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Early season WC Area standings, and stats

Buffalo 3-5 Leading Goal Scorers:. Will Brown is having another great year for Delano, leading the WC area with 10 goals. North Wright County girls hockey has the best record in the WC area entering the Holiday break. Boys Basketball. Buffalo 6-0 Rockford 6-1 Annandale 3-2 Monti 2-3 Delano 2-5.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Pine-Richland Football Looking For New Coach After Steve Campos Resigns

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pine-Richland High School is looking for a head football coach again. Steve Campos, who took over when the district didn’t renew Eric Kasperowicz’s contract, said in a letter to football parents and the booster club that he was resigning for “lingering health reasons,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He said he had knee replacement surgery last week and another surgery scheduled in March, the P-G reported. After one season as head coach, Campos is leaving the position open for Pine-Richland to fill again. Kasperowicz is now a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt and hasn’t commented on the coaching situation at all this fall, but the Post-Gazette said those close to him have said he’d like to return to high school coaching, especially at Pine-Richland. Pine-Richland didn’t renew the contracts of Kasperowicz and his entire staff earlier this summer over allegations of hazing, “rites of passage” and intimidation. The decision caused outrage among parents and resulted in Kasperowicz suing the district twice.
PITTSBURGH, PA

