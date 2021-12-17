ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Hospice light the star on the Tree of Lights

By Courtney Delaney
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Hospice of Wichita Falls still needs your help reaching their fundraising goal of $275,000 during the Tree of Lights campaign, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

As of Friday morning, December 17, over $267,000 has been raised for the 36th year of the campaign.

Hospice of Wichita Falls to kick off 36th annual Tree of Lights campaign

A donation of $10 will light one light on the tree, with the goal of illuminating the star that sits atop the tree by their fundraising deadline of Friday, December 17, 2021.

As soon as the fundraising goal is met, the star at the top of the tree will be lit and remain so for the rest of the holiday season.

Donations can be made by cash, check, or credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express) via:

