ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Superdanny 5 Way Wall Outlet Extender w/3 Prong Flat Outlet (2-Pack) $8.49

By Pankaj
techbargains.com
 7 days ago

Amazon has the Superdanny 5 Way Wall Outlet Extender w/3 Prong Flat Outlet (2-Pack)...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prong#Free Shipping
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
MyChamplainValley.com

The top 15 deals under $100 on Amazon available now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a […]
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Zacro Bike Phone Front Frame Bag $9.72

Amazon has the Zacro Bike Phone Front Frame Bag for a low $9.72 after Coupon Code: "UGP5CBQZ" (Exp 12/31). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $19.45, so you save 50% off list price. Size: 19x10x10cm; fit 6.5" phone. High sensitive TPU film window. Waterproof &...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
techbargains.com

Tamagotchi Electronic Game $14.24

Amazon has the Tamagotchi Electronic Game for a low $14.24. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 28% off the $20 list price. It's the Original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved back in 1997, back with the original programming. Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with...
VIDEO GAMES
techbargains.com

Casio Men's W800H-1AV Classic Sport Watch w/ Black Band $10.17

Amazon has the Casio Men's W800H-1AV Classic Sport Watch w/ Black Band for a very low $10.17 after Clip Coupon (Exp Soon). Free Shipping on orders $25+ or with Amazon Prime. This normally retails for $19.95, so you save about 49% off list price. 13,100 reviews on Amazon with 4.6/5...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Pouch $23.61

Amazon has the Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Pouch for a low $23.61. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $34.99, so you save 32% off list price. Camping chair combines a cozy design with a convenient armrest cooler. Built in 4 can...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Anlamp Thermal Fleece Balaclava Face Mask $8.99

Amazon has the Anlamp Thermal Fleece Balaclava Face Mask for a low $8.99 after Coupon Code: "50XCOZVG" (Exp 12/28). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $17.99, so you save 50% off list price. Made from thermal micropolar fleece, thick, soft, & comfortable. Protecting against wind,...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

SoundBot SB210 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Knit Beanie $6.99

Amazon has the SoundBot SB210 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Knit Beanie for a low $6.99 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "VIPON1213" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $19.99 so you save 65% off list price. Stretchable Material for comfortability and maximum fitness. Adjustable...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table $549.99

Amazon has the Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table for a low $549.99 Free Shipping. Save $150 off with this deal. You get 12 games in 1 with this arcade table, including classic Pong, Pong Doubles, Pong Sport, and Quadrapong. It stands 29" high and features a 17" color LCD screen. It also includes a clear cover top and control deck overlays to protect from those accidental spills.
HOBBIES
techbargains.com

BuddyPhones Bluetooth Volume Limiting Kids Headphones $24.99

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the BuddyPhones Bluetooth Volume Limiting Kids Headphones for a low $24.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $39.99, so you save 37% off. Up to 18 hours on one charge. Built-in volume-limiting circuitry. TravelMode-94dB, kidsmode-85dB, toddlermode-75dB & studymode. Washable...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Mifaso Portable Power Strip w/ 4 USB Ports and 2 Outlets $9.59

Amazon has the Mifaso Portable Power Strip w/ 4 USB Ports and 2 Outlet for a low $9.59 after Coupon Code: "4XX2TNUV" (Exp 12/23). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $16.98, so you save 43% off list price. 2 AC outlets (13A/125V/1625W) & 4 smart...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy