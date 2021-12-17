Podom 1:16 Scale Brushless Motor High Speed RC Car $69.99

Walmart has the SKIL PWRCore 12 Brushless 12V Cordless 1/4" Hex Right Angle Impact Driver for a low $69.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $99.98, so you save 30% off list price. 90-degree drill head is easy to maneuver in hard-to-reach fastening applications. Includes a PWRCore 12 2.0Ah Lithium Battery...
Amazon has the FlareMore 4" Mini Electric Chain Saw w/ 2x 24V Batteries for a low $30 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70C9JR2X" (Exp 12/20). This is originally $99.99, so you save 69% off list price. 4" cutting diameter; Pure copper motor. 6000rpm per minute; Overload protection. LED lighting; Detachable...
Amazon has the Juemel 20V Cordless Drill Driver w/ 2.0Ah Battery & 100-Piece Accessories for a low $29.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "S72JEKDN" (Exp 12/23). This is originally $60, so you save 50% off list price. All-Copper Motor delivers 320 in-lbs (36 Nm) peak torque. 18+1...
Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the X-Sense SD01 LED Escape Light Smoke Alarm Detector (6-Pack) for a low $89.99 Free Shipping after Prime discount (Exp 12/31). This is originally $170, so you save $80 off list price. Accurate, reliable, & sensitive. 2 lithium batteries w/ 3300 mAh. 85 dB alarm and...
Amazon has the DBPower DJS90 1600A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for a low $51.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "U3R9SEGF" (Exp 12/19). This is originally $80, so you save 35% off list price. It can jump start most 12V vehicles (up to 7.5L Gas & 6.0L...
Amazon has the Lazcozy Telescoping Magnet Pick Up Gadget Tool for a low $8.39 after Coupon Code: "60YB3GOT" (Exp 12/26). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $20.97, so you save 59% off list price. 12 batteries & friendly service. 3 super bright LED bulbs. 360°...
Amazon has the Viatom Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for a low $34.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "SFEF8ZKM" (Exp 12/26). This is originally $69.99, so you save 50% off list price. The smallest and lightest BP monitor. Share report with your doctor by one click. Medical accuracy...
Amazon has the Acekool 720p Native Mini Projector for a low $39.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "U8AU8CAW" (Exp 12/24). This is originally $99.99, so you save 60% off list price. 720p Native resolution, 1080p supported. 2000:1 contrast ratio; 6000 Lux brightness. Screen size 33" to 170"; Dual HIFI speakers.
Amazon has the Zerfun J5 Wireless Dual Microphone System for a low $65.98 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40VXGYT1" (Exp 12/26). This is originally $109.97, so you save $43 off list price. Microphone receiver/TV, audio amplifier/mixer, speaker/home theater. The UHF frequencies range within 500 - 599 MHz. It can support...
Amazon has the Veklins Electric 1500W Infrared Patio Heater w/ Remote for a low $125.34 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "XS8URUZF" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $199.99, so you save $74 off list price. 3 heat levels (low 900W, medium 1200W, high 1500W) 6-ft. radius and 120°...
Amazon has the Fdsax TRMS 6000-Counts Auto-Ranging Multimeter for a low $17.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "CYNVKFTO" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $34.99, so you save 50% off list price. Auto-ranging. 4.7" large HD screen. Drop-proof rubber case. flashlight, backlight, double sound & light alarm function, data hold, auto...
Amazon has the Siffio Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Gloves for a low $24 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70UACDEU" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $79.99, so you save 69% off list price. Multiple sizes available. 5V 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery and 3 heat temperature adjustable. Fully charged within 3-4 hours and...
Amazon has the Mifaso Portable Power Strip w/ 4 USB Ports and 2 Outlet for a low $9.59 after Coupon Code: "4XX2TNUV" (Exp 12/23). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $16.98, so you save 43% off list price. 2 AC outlets (13A/125V/1625W) & 4 smart...
Amazon has the DuroMax XP11500EH 11500 Watt Peak Electric Start Dual Fuel Portable Generator for $979.94 Free Shipping. Save $320 off the $1299 retail price. With 11,500 starting watts and 9,000 running watts, this unit can handle heavy loads, from lights and a refrigerator to a home air conditioner and high amperage power tools.
Amazon has the Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) for a low $18.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FA52VIFC" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $37.98, so you save 50% off list price. 14 pure white LEDs with 100 lumens, 14 Warm LEDs with 100 lumens. 10 level step-less dimming, 3...
Amazon has the ZEEKER P10 128GB 6.49" 1080p Unlocked Android 11 Smartphone w/ 108MP Camera for a low $342.39 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "QAL2BHJB" (Exp Soon). This is originally $439.99, so you save $97 off list price. 108MP ultra clarity camera & IR night vision (108MP+8MP+8MP+2MP)
Amazon has the Cheeroll 45W 2500LM LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light Fixture (Warm White) for a low $19.98 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "N6TIYWCR" (Exp 12/20). This is originally $44.40, so you save 55% off list price. 45W 2500LM 12" Ceiling light LED flush mount. Ultra thin...
Amazon has the Sunda 36W USB-C & QuickCharge USB-A Car Charger (2-Pack) for a low $6.99. after Coupon Code: "50MA3XER" (Exp 12/24). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $13.99, so you save 50% off. 36W USB C car charger supporting PD18W output. Certified with CE,...
Amazon has the Ancel VD700 Automative OBD2 Car Code Reader for a low $88.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "ANCELVD700" (Exp 12/21). This is originally $129.99, so you save 31% off list price. Injector learning. Throttle position adaption. Steering angle sensor calibration. Battery registration & DPF regeneration.
Amazon has the Furnimat Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver Kit for a low $84.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50PLTBJI" (Exp 12/23). This is originally $169.99, so you save 50% off list price. 4K 30Hz FHD picture quality. 5G transmission & HDMI+VGA dual port. Transmission distance reach up to 30...
Comments / 0