Environment

Rain moves into the area through the weekend

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
Rain will disrupt your plans Saturday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out.

Steady rain will be possible at times, and our team of meteorologists will show you when you may see some breaks in the wet weather and when the rain will end.

It will breezy at times, with winds gusting 20-25 mph, but no severe weather or flooding is expected.

Colder air moves in behind the rain, changing rain to a few snow showers Sunday.

Pittsburgh, PA
