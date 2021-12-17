Rain moves into the area through the weekend

Rain will disrupt your plans Saturday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out.

Steady rain will be possible at times, and our team of meteorologists will show you when you may see some breaks in the wet weather and when the rain will end.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

It will breezy at times, with winds gusting 20-25 mph, but no severe weather or flooding is expected.

Colder air moves in behind the rain, changing rain to a few snow showers Sunday.

©2021 Cox Media Group