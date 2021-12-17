ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Cris Cyborg says she picked Julianna Peña to beat Amanda Nunes

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA fans around the world have long since debated who the real WMMA GOAT is. Many say Amanda Nunes and many say Cris “Cyborg” Justino. Now Julianna Peña’s name has been thrown in the mix following her submission of the previous two-division champion. Now Justino...

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
mmanews.com

Nina Nunes Weighs In On Julianna Peña’s “Mom Champ” Remarks

Nina Nunes has weighed in on the “mom champ” controversy that involves her wife Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña. A comment made via social media by Nina Nunes this week supports Amanda’s claim that not giving birth to her child shouldn’t take away her status as the first “mom champ” of the UFC.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“She underestimated her”- coach spills the beans on Amanda Nunes’ controversial loss to Julianna Pena

The Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena fight was one of the best fights in the women’s UFC history. The result was even more shocking. Pena defeated the undefeated champion of the bantamweight division, Nunes, via Submission. Amanda Nunes’ coach, Luiz Claudio was very critical of her and he said that she did not take Pena as seriously as she should have and that proved to be the worst mistake.
UFC
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Julianna Peña
Person
Cris Cyborg
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
boxingnewsandviews.com

Jake Paul In Line To Fight Son Of Boxing Legend

Jake Paul has taken the world by storm in recent days. Appearing on genuine, legitimate professional sports networks like ESPN, Sky Sports and Showtime even. Not just the younger generation audience he has peaked interest in. Paul is even getting some old school boxing fans to take a look to...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Mma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul's $5 million offer: 'UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change'

Days after his knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is already angling for a fight with another UFC star. The YouTuber turned professional boxer put out a fight offer to Jorge Masvidal. Speaking on his brother’s podcast Impaulsive on Tuesday, Paul responded to Masvidal’s recent comments saying he won’t fight him and made him a lucrative offer in the process.
UFC
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.
COMBAT SPORTS

