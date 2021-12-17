8-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash in Grays Harbor County

File: Police lights (CMG)

OAKVILLE, Wash. — State troopers are investigating a suspected DUI crash Thursday night in Oakville that killed an 8-year-old girl.

Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 12 on Pearson Road.

A 31-year-old Oakville woman was driving on Highway 12 with her 8-year-old daughter in the car. Officials said she drove over the center line, crashing into a semitruck.

The woman’s car came to a rest upside down in a ditch full of water, WSP said.

The child in the car later died after being transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the semitruck was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

DUI charges for the woman are pending, WSP said.

The road was closed for seven hours.

