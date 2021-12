Another week and another positive COVID-19 test in K-ent during this second pandemic year winter season spike. K-actress Yoon Eun Hye is in the news today for testing positive, and those of her fans know that she’s basically not in the news anymore as she’s not had an active acting career for many years. I still love her but have accepted she’s never going back to the decade of 2005-2015 where she was the top of her idol-to-actress rise. Her testing positive means she’s in quarantine but her side has said she’s not feeling sick so that’s a relief. Wishing Yoon Eun Hye a speedy and full recovery and also that everyone keeps staying safe!

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO