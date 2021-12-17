Top 3 Must-Visit Beaches in San Diego

The sunny city, San Diego, and the surrounding areas boast a massive 70 miles of stunning coastline, which includes some of the best beaches not just in California but also on the entire planet. If you've traveled to the so-called Birthplace of California in search of sand, sun, and surf, you won't have any trouble finding what you're looking for. Read on to discover some of the must-visit beaches in San Diego.

1. Pacific Beach –Top Pick for Endless Beach Parties





The Pacific Beach or P.B. is a popular destination for college students and young adults who enjoy the party environment and visit the area's restaurants and bars—some just a few feet from the sand. This is the wildest beach scene in San Diego, with bonfires and the pulsating music that makes P.B. a lively place to be late at night.

In addition to the beach, you can visit the Pacific Beach Boardwalk to get a feel for the lively neighborhood. Crystal Pier is also dotted with ancient beach cottages. Also, don't forget to visit the Tourmaline Surfing Park. It is popular with novice and expert surfers alike. It is preferred to other beaches in the neighborhood because of the slow, slopey waves that are ideal for surfing!

2. Coronado Beach – Top Choice for Family Vacations





With its smooth white sand, numerous watersports, and the renowned Hotel Del Coronado as a backdrop, Coronado Beach is one of San Diego's most popular beaches. During low tide, keep an eye out for a buried ship peering out of the ocean at Sun Deck Grill or make reservations for a sustainable seafood meal at Sera. Coronado's Dog Beach, near the island's north end, is also a favorite among dog owners who want to let their pets run free. All in all, it is the perfect beach for families.

3. Black's Beach – Top Choice for Sunbathers





Sunbathers and expert surfers flock to this quiet, clothing-optional beach to enjoy the peaceful beach vibe. Birthday suits are welcome on the northern part, but professional surfers should avoid skinny-dipping in big surges. The secluded beach is accessible through steep cliffside pathways such as the Torrey Pines Gliderport Trail, which is tucked beneath the harsh blufftop trees of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

With bright skies and beautiful weather year-round, you'll have plenty of time to relax and enjoy yourself at any of these beaches. San Diego beaches also have a terrific culinary scene and some amazing craft beer options. Enjoy!

The post Top 3 Must-Visit Beaches in San Diego appeared first on The Urban Menu .