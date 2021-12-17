ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

By Jordan Moreau
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh .

The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “ The Witcher : Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show.

The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups of soldiers. It seems like they band together on their journey and recruit others, but at one point in the teaser the three heroes cross swords with each other.

Yeoh plays the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. O’Fuarain is Fjall, a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, but instead he sets out in need of vengeance. Brown plays Éile, an elite warrior who left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to become a nomadic musician; however, a grand reckoning forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

The rest of the cast includes other characters with perfect fantasy names, such as Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor; Mirren Mack as Merwyn; Nathaniel Curtis as Brían; Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut; Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin; Lizzie Annis as Zacaré; Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death;” Francesca Mills as Meldof; Amy Murray as Fenrik; Zach Wyatt as Syndril.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of “The Witcher,” “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Watch the trailer below.

