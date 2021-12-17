ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Quidditch leagues to rename sport, distance themselves from ‘anti-trans’ JK Rowling

By Elena Stidham, Digital Content Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P5Ge_0dPgrpHx00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) – US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch both announced on Wednesday that they have begun the process of changing their name after J.K. Rowling came under scrutiny for her “anti-trans positions.”

The sport, inspired by the more magical game of Quidditch from the “Harry Potter” book series, is played by nearly 600 teams in 40 countries, and has worked toward a goal of becoming one of the most progressive sports in the world in terms of gender equality and inclusivity. By implementing rules such as Title 9 3/4 and the Gender Maximum Rule , teams are required to have no more than four players of the same gender on the pitch at any time, allowing women, trans and non-binary players to equally participate.

NBA, players agree to additional COVID protocols through holidays

Both organizations feel that it’s crucial to live up to this reputation in all aspects, believing that changing their name is a step in the right direction.

“For the last year or so, both leagues have been quietly collecting research to prepare for the move and been in extensive discussions with each other and trademark lawyers regarding how we can work together to make the name change as seamless as possible,” said MLQ Commissioner Amanda Dallas in a press release.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups like GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign , as well as “Harry Potter” film actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung, have all criticized J.K. Rowling’s stances.

Rowling first drew criticism for her statements about transgender people in Dec. 2019, after she shared support on Twitter for a researcher who lost her job due to statements she made concerning people being unable to change their biological sexes. In June of 2020, Rowling again caused controversy by taking issue with an opinion article that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” Rowling tweeted . “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Now, both major Quidditch leagues are hoping that a name change will distance themselves from J.K. Rowling and emphasize that they do not share her beliefs.

“I’m thrilled that USQ and MLQ are moving in this direction,” said Alex Benepe, who co-adapted the sport in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont with Xander Manshel. “Big changes like this don’t come without risk, but I’ve been a strong advocate for making this move for a long time. The sport needs its own space without limits on its growth potential and changing the name is crucial to achieving that.”

Go back to Hogwarts in new ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary reunion trailer

In addition to disconnecting from J.K. Rowling, Quidditch is trademarked by Warner Brothers, which limits expansion, funding and broadcast opportunities. The name change will also help the sport grow and expand beyond its current limitations.

“I believe quidditch is at a turning point. We can continue the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can make big moves and really propel this sport forward into its next phase,” said USQ Executive Director Mary Kimball.

Currently, the leagues are conducting surveys with their members about the name change and plan to complete this step of the process by the end of January. Both leagues will keep their acronyms.

“Since MLQ’s first season in 2015, we have strived to bring a unique game to market by building a brand that is seen as capable, reliable and premier,” said MLQ Creative and Marketing Director Mike Iadveaia. “Although we plan to pursue this name change, we intend to keep the ‘Q’ in our name because we do not want to completely break from our humble beginnings, nor the reputation we have worked hard to build with fans, players, volunteers and other stakeholders.”

The announcement date of the new name is pending feedback from members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Bolivar man indicted in son’s slaying

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A grand jury has indicted a Bolivar man in the slaying of his 12-year-old son in 2020. Chad Baker, 41, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action, but the case file was transferred to a grand jury and an indictment […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Baby held hostage in Nixa is now safe, here’s how neighbors reacted

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police say a one-month-old baby who was held hostage is safe. The baby was alert, according to police, and EMS on the scene said the baby looked great when getting checked out. The man involved was arrested. Charges will be placed Thursday morning. City of Nixa Director of Communications, Drew Douglas, […]
NIXA, MO
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Inside the Magic

Warner Bros. Seemingly Distancing From JK Rowling as Transphobia Controversy Builds

The four years that have passed since the last installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise have not been without controversy. Wizarding World founder JK Rowling has come under fire for transphobic remarks while actor Johnny Depp was forced to resign as the dark wizard Gellert Grindewald amid the ongoing domestic abuse lawsuits with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
Pride Source

The Grossest Alliance of the Year? Dr. Oz Calls J.K. Rowling and Her Divisive Anti-Trans Comments ‘Brave’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, former TV show host and current candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was taped at a private event making blatantly anti-trans remarks and standing up for anti-trans author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, including her recent despicable comments. RadarOnline obtained a recording of the event and was the first to report on it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Katie Leung
uticaphoenix.net

‘A turning point’: Quidditch leagues to change name; Rowling’s transphobic

Quidditch leagues inspired by the magical game from “Harry Potter” will be dropping their name to both distance themselves from J.K. Rowling’s “anti-trans positions” and avoid trademark concerns, the leagues said. US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch released a joint statement saying the leagues have...
SOCIETY
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says man suspected of stealing a car has been arrested

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the suspect has been arrested, and that formal charges are pending. Previous story: DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County, Missouri Sheriff’s office posted a warning Tuesday about a man who they say is armed and dangerous, and may be headed to Arkansas after stealing a […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jk Rowling#Racism#Wxin#Us Quidditch#Major League Quidditch#Nba#Covid#Mlq#Lgbtq#Glaad#The Human Rights Campaign
KOLR10 News

Former Texas County Sheriff, employee sentenced for forgery

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman received 3 years supervised probation and a fine for forging an employee’s timecard in 2018. Jennifer Tomaszewski, who was Sigman’s girlfriend at the time, also received 3 years supervised probation and a finein a related case. In his comments, Judge John Beger said that never working […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

With millions at stake, Springfield City Council approves participation in opioid settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s City Council voted Tuesday to begin the process of participating in the National Opioid Settlement, but some council members say they are unhappy with the proposed distribution of the money Missouri is set to receive. The settlement was reached in July and means Janssen and several drug distributors must pay billions […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man who police say held baby hostage in Nixa charged

NIXA, Mo. — The man who police say held a one-month-old baby hostage last night in Nixa has been charged. 64-year-old Bobby Daniel has been charged with 2 counts of Domestic Assault, one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Resisting Arrest. Nixa Police say a one-month-old baby who was […]
NIXA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Skeletal remains found in Branson

BRANSON Mo– The Branson Police Department located skeletal remains of one individual in a heavily wood area off Fall Creek Road after receiving a 911 call. According to a press release, The remains have been identified as human. The Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner investigated the scene throughout the day on Wednesday […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy