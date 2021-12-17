ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Red Alert': Yungblud & Willow Tease Some Exciting News

By Hayden Brooks
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Yungblud and Willow are cooking up something in the studio together.

As noted by NME , the two took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the big news, offering fans glimpses of them in the lab. "Red alert," Yungblud captioned his Story. In another photo, the rocker was seen standing behind a microphone and sitting next to a mixing desk with a red electric guitar in tow.

Word of a team-up between the acts isn't too surprising, considering that Willow worked on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything , alongside Yungblud's friend and collaborator, Travis Barker . Additionally, Yungblud was spotted at the star's London show earlier this month. The two also spoke to one another as part of The Yungblud Podcast earlier this summer.

Even though there are no other details about their team-up, Yungblud fans are well aware that the musician has a ton of music ready to be released. In fact, he admitted to NME that he has "two albums ready to go" at the Reading Festival 2021. His sophomore effort, Weird! , was released in December 2020.

