PNC Championship Saturday tee times, TV info: When do Tiger Woods, son Charlie play?

Photo by Scott Audette/Associated Press

The 2021 PNC Championship is here.

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes in Orlando is the host venue. Designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2003 less than 10 miles from Walt Disney World, Grande Lakes will play at 7,122 yards with a par of 72 for the pros.

Originally called the Father-Son Challenge, the event has expanded to include pro golfers and a parent or child. One prerequisite is that each group have a major championship winner.

Justin Thomas teamed up with his dad Mike to win the 2020 tournament. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie finished seventh. Tiger was last seen playing golf in this event one year ago. In February, he suffered major injuries from a single-car crash in Los Angeles.

Tee time Teams

10:30 a.m. Rich Beem, Michael Beem

10:30 a.m. Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo

10:42 a.m. Nick Price, Greg Price

10:42 a.m. Stewart Cink, Reagan Cink

10:54 a.m. Vijay Singh, Qass Singh

10:54 a.m. Gray Player, Jordan Player

11:06 a.m. Tom Watson, Michael Watson

11:06 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington

11:18 a.m. Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk

11:18 a.m. Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman

11:30 a.m. Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara

11:30 a.m. David Duval, Brady Duval

11:42 a.m. Bubba Watson, Wayne Ball

11:42 a.m. Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino

11:54 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar

11:54 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Karl Stenson

12:06 p.m. Nelly Korda, Petr Korda

12:06 p.m. John Daly, John Daly II

12:18 p.m. Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas

12:18 p.m. Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods

NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock will team up on the TV and streaming coverage. You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.