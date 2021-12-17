ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Highway 14 near Oregon reopens nearly four hours after crash

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPzk_0dPgqly400

OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 14 at County Highway A near Oregon have reopened following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Officials reopened the road around 1:20 p.m.

Drivers had been asked to take a different route around the area.

Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash and ambulances were called to the scene for people who were injured, but no information was available on the extent of the injuries.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 19 cleared at US 151 in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. The Sun Prairie Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver cut in front of another, and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Woman who fatally hit pedestrian on East Washington Avenue was driving nearly twice the speed limit

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman faces two felony charges stemming from a fatal crash on the city’s east side earlier this year. Janessa Cardenas, 25, was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle – use of a controlled substance in connection with the crash that killed 37-year-old Ashley Taylor.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 19 reopens in Sun Prairie following crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened between Portage Road and County Highway C in Sun Prairie following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Dane County dispatch said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Sun Prairie Fire and EMS units responded. Further details were not...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Dane County, WI
Traffic
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Traffic
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two more tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin last week, bringing 2021 total to 38

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes hit Wisconsin last week than previously reported, bringing the state’s yearly total to 38. The weather service’s La Crosse office said the two newly-confirmed tornadoes were both rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. One was on the ground for a quarter of a mile near Greenwood...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Traffic Accident#Dane County Dispatch#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Boscobel man charged in Holmen shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Boscobel man accused in a Holmen shooting was charged with three felonies Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Wesley J. Dollar, 31, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alerts in your area will now be sent to your phone

MADISON, Wis. — You soon could get messages sent straight to your phone when there’s a missing senior citizen in your area. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and officials from Wisconsin Emergency Management announced Tuesday that the state’s Wireless Emergency Alerts system will now be used in certain Silver Alert cases, just like it is with Amber Alerts for missing children in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy