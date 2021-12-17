Highway 14 near Oregon reopens nearly four hours after crash

OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 14 at County Highway A near Oregon have reopened following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Officials reopened the road around 1:20 p.m.

Drivers had been asked to take a different route around the area.

Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash and ambulances were called to the scene for people who were injured, but no information was available on the extent of the injuries.

