PSP seeking public’s help in August burglary in Concord Twp

CONCORD TWP — The Pennsylvania State Police — Corry Barracks (PSP) is asking for help to find out more information about a burglary.

According to the PSP, someone committed a burglary at a home on Ormsbee Road in Concord Township sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. The person took numerous items of value, including an iMac desktop computer, Apple wireless mouse, keyboard, track pad and approximately 21 pieces of jewelry.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the PSP-Corry Barracks at (814) 663-2043, or they can send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online HERE .

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest, the solving of this crime or the location of a suspect.

