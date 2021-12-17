BLEAV in Saints: Can New Orleans Knock Off Tampa?
The losing streak is over, and the Saints are still in the postseason mix. However, they’re going to have to bring it all against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.
The Saints finally broke their losing streak, as they grounded the Jets last Sunday. Now, they face the Buccaneers in a game that could have major season implications. Terrance Copper and I break it all down in the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints.
Follow us on Twitter : @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix
In This Episode...
- Quick thoughts on the win over the Jets. What we liked and didn’t like.
- Attacking the Bucs defense means going after a potential vulnerability.
- Does Sean Payton really mean he wants to have a good passing game against the Bucs?
- Taysom Hill can get the job done, but what does that look like?
Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show on our site . We can also be found on Apple and Spotify . Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!
Read More Saints News
- First Look: Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense
- Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 15
- Week 15: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
- Inside Week 15: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense
- Watch: Kevin James Protraying Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
- Week 14 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
- Saints' Easop Winston: A Secret Weapon for the Stretch Run?
- Saints Ground Jets, Game Recap
- Game Balls from Saints 30-9 Win Over Jets
- Old School Football Give Saints Playoff Hope
- Saints Kamara Sets NFL Record
Comments / 1