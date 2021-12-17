BLEAV in Saints: Can New Orleans Knock Off Tampa?

The losing streak is over, and the Saints are still in the postseason mix. However, they’re going to have to bring it all against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints finally broke their losing streak, as they grounded the Jets last Sunday. Now, they face the Buccaneers in a game that could have major season implications. Terrance Copper and I break it all down in the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints.

In This Episode...

Quick thoughts on the win over the Jets. What we liked and didn’t like.

Attacking the Bucs defense means going after a potential vulnerability.

Does Sean Payton really mean he wants to have a good passing game against the Bucs?

Taysom Hill can get the job done, but what does that look like?

