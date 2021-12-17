ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLEAV in Saints: Can New Orleans Knock Off Tampa?

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
 7 days ago

The losing streak is over, and the Saints are still in the postseason mix. However, they’re going to have to bring it all against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints finally broke their losing streak, as they grounded the Jets last Sunday. Now, they face the Buccaneers in a game that could have major season implications. Terrance Copper and I break it all down in the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints.

Follow us on Twitter : @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix

In This Episode...

  • Quick thoughts on the win over the Jets. What we liked and didn’t like.
  • Attacking the Bucs defense means going after a potential vulnerability.
  • Does Sean Payton really mean he wants to have a good passing game against the Bucs?
  • Taysom Hill can get the job done, but what does that look like?
Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show on our site . We can also be found on Apple and Spotify . Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
#Jets#New Orleans#American Football#Bleav#Bucs
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints quarterback news

We’ve seen quite a few NFL teams have to deal with their starting quarterback, as well as their backup quarterback, potentially missing games after entering the COVID health and safety protocols. The Cleveland Browns were forced to start Nick Mullens after Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were unable to play. Meanwhile, Garrett Gilbert started for WFT on Tuesday in lieu of Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.
FanSided

Saints News: Ian Book slated to be Taysom Hill’s backup for Week 16

UPDATE: Ian Book is now in line to START Monday night’s game. The highlight of New Orleans Saints news this morning is Trevor Siemian landing on the COVID-19 list, meaning that rookie Ian Book will be the backup quarterback when the black and gold take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

