Ohio Gov. DeWine authorizes National Guard into hospitals

By Jen Steer
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he authorized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals in the state deal with the currently COVID-19 situation.

Of those, 150 will go to areas in Cleveland and Akron. The other 900 will go to other parts of the state.

‘Not gonna make it out of this hospital’: Exclusive, first look inside Cleveland Clinic ICU since coronavirus pandemic started

DeWine said he is also working with an Ohio health care staffing company.

“This will allow Ohio hospitals to bring in qualified nurses and other qualified personnel from out of state to fill needed position and help ease some of the pressure on hospitals and their staff over the critical holiday period,” DeWine said.

14 CMSD schools closed due to illness among staff

The governor said in the early stages of the pandemic, they were worried about beds and space. But that has shifted to concerns about staffing.

“Twenty-two months of this pandemic has taken its toll on our health care workers and that’s certainly, certainly understandable. We cannot thank them enough,” DeWine said.

Comments / 16

Josh Lawrence
7d ago

stop making people quit/get fired for not having the vaccine maybe you'd have enough people to do the jobs. these people were just heros last year. now theyre being thrown on the street. #letsgobrandon #fjb #stopthemandates

Reply(5)
26
Toxicnut
6d ago

What exactly is the National Guard going to do? Exactly. They’re not doctors. There might be a few nurses. What is their role, or is just another DeWine stunt to appear as he doing something? FJB.

Reply
2
 

