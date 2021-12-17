ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Leads Celebration Of Life For The Rapper In Memphis

Mia Jaye accompanied by the two children she shares with Young Dolph led a celebration of life for the rapper in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

It has been almost a month since we lost Memphis legend Young Dolph to senseless gun violence in his hometown.

While the community is still mourning the loss of Dolph, his family and team announced a celebration of life would be taking place at the FedEx Forum and on Thursday, the city of Memphis packed the FedEx Forum for Young Dolph aka Adolph Thorton.

Dolph’s longtime love Mia Jaye took to the stage with her and Dolph’s children, 4-year-old Aria and 7-year-old Adolph Thornton III, known as Tre, sharing stories of Dolph’s generosity and kindness. She also opened up about the 10 plus years she spent with the legend.

“He had a heart of David, a man after God’s own heart, and I’ll say that until the day I die,” Jerdine said. “It’s definitely painful to not have him in our lives. But one thing I know for sure for certain is that he is in our hearts. He’s our guiding star. He’s done so many things to just endow wisdom and knowledge and impart so many valuable lessons on me and my family that I know we all cherish.”

After Mia’s beautiful speech, the children spoke.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by REBEL RADIO (@rebelsradiopodcast)

First  up was Tre, who the crowd cheered on as he took the mic:

“My dad was the person who raised me and he trained me to be a good man when I grow up,” he said. “First when I was younger I used to love playing … But now that he is dead I’m going to make it up to the whole world and be the greatest person you will ever know.”

Aria spoke second:

“My dad, I love him cause I know who he is and he’s the best dad I know cause I just like to play with him in my heart cause he’s still in my heart and I’ll keep thinking of him forever and ever and ever.”

Tre ended their speeches by leading a chant of “Long live Dolph” for his father. The celebration of life also included short video essays of everyone Young Dolph touched along his journey.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE MOM•E•O (@iammiajaye)

You can watch the entire celebration below.

NME

Listen to Gucci Mane’s new Young Dolph tribute song ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane has paid tribute to Young Dolph on a new single – listen to ‘Long Live Dolph’ below. The rapper, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was shot and killed in Memphis last month as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.
MUSIC
WREG

Young Dolph street sign dedicated in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph received recognition in his South Memphis neighborhood Wednesday. An honorary street sign for Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue was unveiled in front of a crowd at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. City Councilman JB Smiley, who sponsored the resolution, made remarks at the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Key Glock Shares Photo of Himself With Young Dolph

Key Glock shared a photo of himself with the late rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, on Instagram. Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis while picking up cookies for his mother at his favorite cookie spot. The post also includes lyrics from Dolph’s track, “Talking To My Scale.”
CELEBRITIES
