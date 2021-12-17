ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB ‘increasingly likely’ to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is “increasingly likely” to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling...

Related
Shore News Network

European stocks climb in thin holiday trade

(Reuters) -European shares eked out slim gains in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat after adding nearly 1% in the previous session. Travel stocks led gains...
Reuters

Analysis: Italy faces debt doubts again as ECB dials back support

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy is facing fresh questions about the viability of its debt as the European Central Bank dials back emergency support that has helped the euro zone's most indebted economies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Fighting the economic and health crisis has been expensive, with governments digging...
NewsBreak
investing.com

ECB's Kazimir flags risk of high euro zone inflation for longer

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could remain elevated for longer than expected, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, joining a growing chorus of warnings on building price pressures. The ECB last week extended stimulus despite high inflation, arguing that price pressures will abate and inflation will...
Reuters

ECB's Centeno warns of inflation uncertainty, urges caution

LISBON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned on Monday there was uncertainty about inflation that required constant monitoring, but added that fresh anti-COVID 19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. He told reporters confinements and other consequences of surging infection...
WNCY

ECB governors sought greater acknowledgement of inflation risks – sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers meeting last week sought a greater acknowledgement of inflation risks but were rebuffed by the bank’s chief economist Philip Lane in an unusually robust debate, sources close to the debate told Reuters. Central banks around the globe including the U.S. Federal...
atlantanews.net

Eurozone inflation soaring 'significantly higher ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its inflation projections this week and slashed its 2022 growth outlook, saying the pandemic and supply chain disruptions are slowing the eurozone's economic recovery. The regulator now sees inflation above its 2% target this year and in 2022 but holding below it in the...
q957.com

ECB ready to adjust policy if inflation doesn’t fall as expected – Holzmann

ZURICH (Reuters) – European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Saturday the ECB will quickly be able to assess if inflation falls as expected next year and can adjust its monetary policy accordingly. “There are indications that there’s a danger that inflation comes in higher (than the...
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
actionforex.com

ECB Slightly Less Dovish Due To Rising Inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
International Business Times

ECB Dials Back Pandemic Stimulus As Inflation Looms

The European Central Bank said Thursday it will end its 1.85-trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) pandemic-era bond purchasing programme (PEPP) in March but ramp up a pre-crisis asset buying scheme to soften the transition and bolster the eurozone economy. The ECB will wind down the pace of PEPP purchases in the first...
kfgo.com

ECB hawks disagreed with bond largesse, inflation outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank’s decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The ECB cut the pace of bond-buying on Thursday but also said...
International Business Times

ECB Begins 'Step-by-step' Stimulus Exit As Inflation Surges

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would wind down pandemic-era bond buys as the eurozone comes under pressure from soaring inflation, even as concerns grow about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The eurozone has "become better at coping with the pandemic waves", said ECB President Christine...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

