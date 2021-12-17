ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exclusive: Next in China regulatory crackdown: online brokers – sources

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese officials are planning to ban online brokerages such as Futu Holdings Ltd and UP Fintech Holding Ltd from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients, the latest development in a broad regulatory crackdown that has roiled a wide range of sectors over the past...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Hong Kong#Crackdown#Stock#Reuters#Chinese#Futu Holdings Ltd#Fintech Holding Ltd#Nasdaq
Shore News Network

Taiwan, Japan eye ‘all round cooperation’ on chips

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan and Japan’s ruling parties agreed on Friday to have “all round cooperation” on semiconductors and to hold regular talks, Taiwanese lawmakers said, after what are de facto discussions between the two governments. Although Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they...
CHINA
Shore News Network

Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Initial public offerings (IPOs) around the world raised a record $594 billion in 2021, riding the coattails of stock market rallies, yet often disappointing investors with their subsequent stock performance. Companies ranging from technology start-ups to blank-check acquisition firms flooded the market with offerings, capitalizing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Shore News Network

China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing them to continue to do so, the latest in a spate of regulatory moves by Beijing in 2021. The draft rules, which had been keenly awaited...
ECONOMY
AFP

China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials as city grapples with Covid lockdown

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Variety

China Is Poised to Retain Worldwide Box Office Crown, While Decoupling From Global Film Industry

China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running, overturning the decade-long rankings and staying ahead of the North American market as it did in for the first time in 2020. And, even if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” avoids becoming caught in a web of omicron-related shutdowns to become the highest grossing film of 2021, Chinese movies “The Battle at Lake Changjin” and “Hi, Mom” are certain to account for at least two of the year’s top five. Such a new world order has been long anticipated by some in Beijing, though it did not materialize how...
MOVIES
Reuters

Intel facing China backlash after Xinjiang statement

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel (INTC.O) is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Intel said it had been "required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy