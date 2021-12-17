Exclusive: Next in China regulatory crackdown: online brokers – sources
By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
7 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese officials are planning to ban online brokerages such as Futu Holdings Ltd and UP Fintech Holding Ltd from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients, the latest development in a broad regulatory crackdown that has roiled a wide range of sectors over the past...
China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
U.S. chip maker and technology company Intel apologized to its Chinese business partners and customers Thursday after telling its suppliers to avoid sourcing from the Xinjiang region of China. Intel sent a letter to suppliers earlier this month urging them to avoid products, labor and materials from Xinjiang, home of...
China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank said on Friday it expects to test its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the public in late 2022, later than planned, as an alternative payment option. The pilot project, previously planned for the second quarter of 2022, will evaluate the...
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan and Japan’s ruling parties agreed on Friday to have “all round cooperation” on semiconductors and to hold regular talks, Taiwanese lawmakers said, after what are de facto discussions between the two governments. Although Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they...
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Initial public offerings (IPOs) around the world raised a record $594 billion in 2021, riding the coattails of stock market rallies, yet often disappointing investors with their subsequent stock performance. Companies ranging from technology start-ups to blank-check acquisition firms flooded the market with offerings, capitalizing...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is planning to build a financial centre in the western region by 2025, the central bank said on Friday, in a bid to support economic growth in the Chengdu-Chongqing area. In an inter-agency document outlining the plans, the People’s Bank of China said the government...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until June 30 next year, the finance ministry said on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to a U.S. ban on imports from Xinjiang region. The ministry described the action by the United States as “economic bullying”, state news agency Xinhua reported. U.S. President...
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing them to continue to do so, the latest in a spate of regulatory moves by Beijing in 2021. The draft rules, which had been keenly awaited...
Chinese stocks, especially tech companies, that trade in the U.S. have been a double-edged sword for American investors. Many of the China-based companies have huge growth potential and upside, but they have always been incredibly risky, seemingly more so than average stock investing.
Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach.
China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing.
The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.
But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Tuesday on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in retaliation for penalties imposed on Chinese officials over complaints of abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region. Context: China vows to respond after U.S. enacts Xinjiang...
The head of Germany's navy said China's rapid naval buildup underlines a desire by leaders in Beijing to project strength. Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbachsaid China is increasing the size of its navy by the equivalent of the entire French navy every four years. Schonbach made his comments as the German...
HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running, overturning the decade-long rankings and staying ahead of the North American market as it did in for the first time in 2020.
And, even if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” avoids becoming caught in a web of omicron-related shutdowns to become the highest grossing film of 2021, Chinese movies “The Battle at Lake Changjin” and “Hi, Mom” are certain to account for at least two of the year’s top five.
Such a new world order has been long anticipated by some in Beijing, though it did not materialize how...
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Intel (INTC.O) is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Intel said it had been "required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 0