Fayetteville, AR

NWA Jazz Society announces audition dates for Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble

By Jacob Smith
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society announced in a Friday, Dec. 17 news release its audition dates for the sixth season of its Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble.

Selected high school students will rehearse on Sundays throughout the spring at alternating locations while studying jazz techniques taught by professional musicians from the Fayetteville Jazz Collective.

The program will culminate with a professional studio recording, a masterclass with a nationally recognized jazz artist, and public performance at the Walton Arts Center, the release said. Auditions will be held Jan. 29 in Fayetteville and Jan. 30 in Bentonville.

“This is a unique opportunity for aspiring jazz musicians,” says Robert Ginsburg, Artistic Director of NAJS. “By studying with professional, working musicians students can both grow musically and learn professional skills.”

High school students who play trumpet, saxophone, trombone, guitar, piano, drums and bass are currently being recruited. Rehearsals will begin Feb. 6 and run to May 1.

Interested musicians can learn more and register to audition here .

