The Prime Minister will encourage people across the UK to get their booster jabs in his Christmas message this year, describing it as a “wonderful” gift to their families.Boris Johnson will also say that the pandemic is far from over, as “Omicron is surging”, and will pay tribute to the work of NHS staff.In his Christmas message released on Friday, Mr Johnson will say: “Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO