Doja Cat says she doesn’t need to work with controversial Dr. Luke anymore

‘Bonnet Chronicles’ has been a hit for Tami Roman. Tami Roman may be widely known for her time on “Basketball Wives,” but many remember her start came from “The Real World: Los Angeles.” Over the years, she’s made it clear that she won’t hesitate to speak her mind. While this has led to feuds, Tami stays true to herself. She’s also been able to diversify how she uses her brand as well. Before her departure from “Basketball Wives,” Tami got really serious about her acting career. She also managed to start a new platform called “Bonnet Chronicles.” For Tami, the platform was a way to connect with fans outside of the show. And she could give her honest takes on multiple topics.

