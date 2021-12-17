Doja Cat says she doesn’t need to work with controversial Dr. Luke anymore

While on set for her Rolling Stone cover shoot, Doja Cat revealed the five songs she can’t live without. The Grammy-nominated rapper is the face of RS‘s January issue. In the video, Doja Cat shares an eclectic mix of favorite songs, showing off her unique taste and wide-ranging influences. She singles out the French-language Yves Montand tune “Le Jazz et La Java” first, citing a specific throat sound the singer makes while lingering on a note. Other artists include Babyxsosa, Mulherin, Big Thief (one of her favorite bands), and Ms. Sancha. “Try Me” by Ms. Sancha is a song that Doja Cat loved as a kid, considering it to be one of the defining songs of her youth.
