Jackson, MS

MDOT suspends work for 2021 Christmas, New Year's travel

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency will suspend all interstate and four-lane highway construction during peak Christmas and New Year’s travel times.

All road construction requiring lane closures will stop December 24, 2021, and resume on January 3, 2022. The closures will provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays for holiday travelers.

“Although no highway construction work will be occurring across the state, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “These lane closures are there to protect motorists, and MDOT urges drivers to always treat these areas as active work zones, even though workers may not be present.”

#Mdot#Christmas#Construction Work
