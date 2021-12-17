ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas woman gives back, even as her own property is threatened

By Laura McMillan, Jessica Watson
 7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas communities are banding together to help each other after wildfires swept across the Plains this week. One Kansas woman found time to give back, even though the flames threatened her own home.

Some of the worst damage is around the Russell and Osborne county line, between Paradise and Natoma.

“We are having such a hard time processing the devastation,” Iva Maier said.

Maier is a Natoma resident. Her husband has been a firefighter in the area for more than 20 years.

“In his words, we have never seen any devastation like this,” she said.

Wildfires spread across Kansas, thousands of acres damaged

The fire spread to their property Thursday afternoon. Maier said she is thankful so many crews came from all over to help.

“Our own crews are exhausted and tired and stretched out,” she said.

While battling blazes of her own, Maier is working to collect farm supplies for those who have it much worse.

“The cattle devastation is incredible,” she said, visibly emotional. “I know that there are still animals that will need taking care of.”

Ellis County man missing in area of Kansas wildfire

Donations can be dropped off at the 4-H building in Russell.

“People have been awesome in the community,” Maier said. “We have had people from hours away bringing stuff to us.”

Volunteers say they still need many donations for the wildfire victims. They need clothes, non-perishable foods, fencing equipment, hay and animal feed, water, snacks, health products, baby products, and toys.

LINK | E mergency Conservation Program

The Emergency Conservation Program helps farmers and ranchers to repair damage to farmlands caused by natural disasters and to help put in place methods for water conservation during severe drought. The ECP does this by giving ranchers and farmers funding and assistance to repair the damaged farmland or to install methods for water conservation.

LINK | Find your Kansas USDA Service Centers

USDA Service Centers are designed to be a single location where farmers and others can access the services provided by the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Rural Development agencies.

Counties affected by the 'Four County Fire' are accepting donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — County officials are accepting donations for those affected by the wildfires in western Kansas last week. This includes Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County. In a press release sent out by Russell County Emergency Management (RCEM), Northern Russell County is taking donations of supplies and items in Natoma, […]
Prosecutors: Kansas lawmaker shouldn't get diversion

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prosecutors say a 21-year-old Democratic state lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother is no longer eligible for diversion. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Shannon said in a Zoom hearing on Wednesday that the issue is that a warrant was issued for Aaron […]
Some Kansas farmers may receive tax exemption on fencing supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After wildfires scorched four different counties during storms last week, Governor Laura Kelly has directed state legislators to work to extend the sales tax exemption to fence materials and services. “Kansas farmers and ranchers are the backbones of this state, and the devastating wildfires they experienced last week have taken an […]
Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said. Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene. Police said […]
Family gives statement following deadly Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning, identified as 37-year-old Brandon White of Wichita, and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, of Wichita. It happened on westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street just after 9 a.m. According to the Wichita Police Department, a driver headed the wrong way on […]
Kansas awards victims of violent crime over $100,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One hundred and ninety-one victims of violent crime were awarded financial assistance from The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board during their December meeting. Awards were made in 67 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 124 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $108,671.50. The Division of Crime Victims Compensation was established in […]
