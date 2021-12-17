Taylor Heinicke joins Washington Football Team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list

LANDOVER, Md. (WRIC) — Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is the latest addition to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, two days ahead of their upcoming division battle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor joins backup QB Kyle Allen, who was one of the eight players added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday . In response to their quarterback deficit, Washington is planning to sign Garret Gilbert from the Patriots practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Washington has not announced who will start against Philadephia on Sunday, but a look at the team’s roster shows Gilbert and Kyle Shurmur, who signed with Washington’s practice squad in September, are in place to step in. NFL Network is also reporting that Jordan Ta’Amu signed with Washington’s practice squad on Wednesday and he may also be considered to start.

