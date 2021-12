Can you imagine this world without people? If you take away people, there's no life. Life only happens because of and through people. People create life and we are not meant to live this life alone. We are meant to live in communities full of happiness, connection, and support. In the movie "Passenger," Jim awakens Aurora after his pod malfunctions because he can't bear the thought of living the rest of his life in isolation. We all need to feel inner connection with other human beings. People are the reason that life exists. They should always come first.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO