GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is dead after a rollover in Garza County early Wednesday morning, just one mile south of Post. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. According to DPS, Rod Dangelo Torres, 29, was traveling north on U.S. 84 when he moved into the inside lane to pass a semi in front of him. After passing, Torres traveled off the edge of the roadway and lost control causing his pickup to rollover.

GARZA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO