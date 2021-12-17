ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Millions sign petition to change sentence of trucker who caused deadly I-70 crash

By Anne Trujillo
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2 million people have signed an online petition calling for a change to the sentence given to the truck driver who caused a deadly, fiery crash on I-70 in April 2019. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Truck Driver Sentenced to Probation for Fatal Crash

(KNSI) — An Indiana truck driver convicted of killing a woman and her unborn baby was sentenced to ten years probation in Stearns County District Court on Friday. On December 17th, 2018, Casey Myers of Holdingford was heading to work at CentraCare and had stopped at the stop sign at County Road 4 and County Road 133, and was going through the intersection when Corey William Planck ran a stop sign, causing his semi truck to hit Myers’s SUV on the passenger side. When paramedics arrived, Myers was found unresponsive and died at the hospital. She was five months pregnant at the time. Her unborn baby, which was named Simon, did not survive.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
cbslocal.com

Who Is Rogel Aguilera-Mederos? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years For Deadly Crash On I-70

(CBS4) – Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. On Monday, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison. By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served.
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#I 70#Truck Drivers#Lulac#Latino
The Independent

Prosecutor boasted about brake shoe gift after securing 110-year prison sentence for truck driver in deadly crash

A Jefferson County deputy district attorney received a makeshift trophy as a “memento” for securing a 110-year prison sentence for a truck driver who caused a crash near Colorado in 2019, leading to four deaths. Kayla Wildeman shared a photo of the “trophy” — a brake shoe from a semi-truck with the case number and her name printed on a placard—on her personal Facebook page. It has since been deleted.“Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky,” the deputy district attorney captioned the photo. “He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Distracted Driver Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison After Killing Teen Girls

ABILENE, TX –– The driver who killed two young teens three years ago has been sentenced to less than 1 year in prison. Back in 2018, Shelby Lynn Buchanan was driving her pickup down I-20 when she slammed into the back of a minivan. As a result of the crash, 14-year Melissa Grace and 11-year-old Starla Lindley were killed on impact.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Complex

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Receives Prison Sentence Over $24 Million PPP Loan Scam

Florida rapper Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith has been sentenced over a year after being arrested in a COVID-19 loan scheme. According to court documents, the 37-year-old Pretty Ricky member will go to prison for 20 months after pleading guilty on Aug. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In October 2020 he was apprehended for filing fraudulent loan applications in order to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Baby Blue was involved in a scam that received $24 million from the COVID relief program.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Suspect In Euless Officer’s Death Was Arrested For DWI Before Fatal Crash

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Jail records show that Dylan Molina, who is suspected of killing Det. Alex Cervantes last month, had been previously arrested for drunk driving this year but was not charged until Dec. 16. Dylan Molina mugshot (Lake Worth Police Dept.) On December 16, Samson Park Police charged Molina with driving while intoxicated. However, Molina has been in the Tarrant County Jail since the accident on November 27. Therefore, the arrest must have happened prior to the fatal crash. It is unclear why Molina was not charged beforehand. CBS 11 has reached out to the Samson Park Police department for comment.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
cwbchicago.com

Oops! Men robbed a Lakeview Walgreens, then got arrested while waiting for their getaway train at nearby Red Line station, prosecutors say

Two men who allegedly robbed a Walgreens store in Lakeview were arrested after they decided to try to escape via the nearby Sheridan Red Line station. The cops arrived before their getaway train. Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Astrella said the store manager asked Jaheem Hammond-Fields, 19, Antrawn Pierson, 18, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women’s prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Kim Potter trial: Daunte Wright, repeat offender killed by ex-cop, appears in yet another felony complaint

EXCLUSIVE: A previously undisclosed juvenile felony petition from Minneapolis alleges that Daunte Wright, who died in a police-involved shooting in April, was involved in yet another crime in 2017. Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is on trial for Wright's death, facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Wright’s father,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy