Grains mostly higher livestock mixed.

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are flat to 10 cents higher. The U.S. stock market is firmer with the Dow up 150 points. The U.S. Dollar Index is 40 lower. Interest rate products are firmer. Energies are firmer with crude up .80. Livestock trade is firmer. Precious metals are firmer with gold up 9.00.
Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market prepares for the latest export data as well as for the newest Cattle on Feed and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. What a day it was for the livestock complex! Heading into the week, we all thought that the week’s trade would be mundane and boring, given that the holiday slug was putting a damper on things. Thankfully, the robust demand in the market helped fuel higher cash prices for both cattle and hogs and the contracts closed higher too.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with losses in soybeans, meal and Chicago wheat but gains in corn, Kansas City, Minneapolis and soybean oil. More low-volume, holiday trade expected the balance of the week.
Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher, beans are 18 to 20 cents higher and wheat is 3 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher with trade fading into support levels before bouncing back towards the higher end of the recent range, with spillover support from soybeans.
Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 3 cents, and March KC wheat is down 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early on Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are down, with European markets higher and Asian markets mostly lower. The bond market is higher. The market is still reacting to better-than-expected rains over the weekend in Argentina and parts of southern Brazil, with a warmer and drier outlook for the next 10 days.
The weekly export report wasn’t favorable, but the $4.00 jump in the cash hog market is helping futures rally into Thursday afternoon. It’s been a tough go for both the cattle and hog markets Thursday morning in regard to the weekly export report, which wasn’t positive for either market. But lean hog futures are rallying upon a strong cash market and upon strong pork cutout values.
