Grains mostly higher livestock mixed.

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are flat to 10 cents higher. The U.S. stock market is firmer with the Dow up 150 points. The U.S. Dollar Index is 40 lower. Interest rate products are firmer. Energies are firmer with crude up .80. Livestock trade is firmer. Precious metals are firmer with gold up 9.00.
Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with losses in soybeans, meal and Chicago wheat but gains in corn, Kansas City, Minneapolis and soybean oil. More low-volume, holiday trade expected the balance of the week.
March corn and March soybeans closed higher Wednesday, supported by a decent week of export sales and new marketing year highs for corn and wheat. All three U.S. wheats posted double-digit gains with March Minneapolis wheat closing up 17 1/2 cents, completely erasing Wednesday’s loss. March corn closed up...
Heading into next week’s trade, the cash cattle market could face more pressure from packers as they were able to trade cattle for lower prices this week and get cattle committed with time. It was a good day for the entire livestock complex as the live cattle, feeder cattle...
The cash cattle market hasn’t seen any renewed interest and it’s likely the bulk of this week’s trade is done. Friday has treated the livestock complex much better than Thursday did. Hopefully, if the market continues to trade as it is now, the contracts may even be able to round out the day fully higher. The biggest jumps Friday morning are in the lean hog market as hog producers are desperate for the remainder of 2021 to pass as the expectations are that 2022 will be better for the hog market.
The weekly export report wasn’t favorable, but the $4.00 jump in the cash hog market is helping futures rally into Thursday afternoon. It’s been a tough go for both the cattle and hog markets Thursday morning in regard to the weekly export report, which wasn’t positive for either market. But lean hog futures are rallying upon a strong cash market and upon strong pork cutout values.
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
