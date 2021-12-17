Jasper Colin Research Expands Senior Leadership With The Appointment Of Pankaj Chawla As Senior Director- Strategic Solutions
Accelerating its growth and innovation plans, Jasper Colin Research has onboarded Pankaj Chawla as Senior Director- Strategic Solutions. A global provider of market intelligence and data solutions to clients across the globe Jasper Colin delivers automated research insights driven by best breed intelligence and technology. In his new role in the...aithority.com
Comments / 0