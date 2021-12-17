Jasper Colin Research Expands Senior Leadership With The Appointment Of Pankaj Chawla As Senior Director- Strategic Solutions

Gorilla’s leading Edge Analytics AI solutions are built on over 20 years of patented and proprietary technology – they run across most platforms, devices and businesses. Gorilla anticipates a significant increase in smart infrastructure investments in the near future, with much of the spending focused on relieving post-pandemic stresses and facilitating economic recovery. The global edge computing market is expected to see massive growth in the coming years and is anticipated to reach $250 billion by 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). Gorilla is at the forefront of this growth as its early mover advantage and innovative technology place the company in a strong position to benefit from the potential growth in connected devices.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO