Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, “Global Music Streaming Subscription Service Market By Product Types Service Types (Live Streaming and On-demand Streaming), And End Users (Residential and Commercial), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2028”, the market was valued at US$ 18,323.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a growth rate of 10.8% by 2028. Streaming music subscriptions are extremely popular. Apple Music, available on Windows and Mac computers, is a streaming music subscription with over 40 million songs that one can stream to the computer. Amazon Music and YouTube Music offer similar subscriptions. All these paid programs offer free trials that allow a person to evaluate their services. Some services such as Spotify, Deezer, and Pandora offer free levels of ad-supported music with the option of premium paid levels.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO