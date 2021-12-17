ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of...

aithority.com

