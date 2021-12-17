ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Navarro admits he would have joined Guns N' Roses, but was 'immersed in my drug addiction'

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpaTN_0dPglTZ900

Dave Navarro has already secured his place in Rock lore with his work with Jane’s Addiction . Outside of Jane’s he’s recorded with the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers , Nine Inch Nails , Alanis Morissette , and plenty more. There was almost a time where he could have added a MAJOR name to that list.

Listen to music from Guns N’ Roses and similar artists on Guns N’ Roses Radio

That band… Was Guns N’ Roses .

Navarro sat down with the Appetite for Distortion podcast and shared a story about the time he almost joined Guns N’ Roses. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin had left GNR in 1991 at the height of their popularity as the band searched to fill his vacancy.

Axl Rose was a fan of Navarro and tried to recruit him to join Guns N’ Roses. “Axl really wanted me to join the band,” Navarro said. “And we talked nearly every day about ideas and the way the band could work with me in it.”

The timing seemingly would have worked out too. Jane’s Addiction had broken up in 1991 making Navarro available for work.

“At that time in my life, I was just simply not present enough to do it,” Navarro admits. “I had an audition with the band that I actually didn’t show up to because I was immersed in my drug addiction and I just simply couldn’t show up in that shape. But it happened the way it happened.”

Navarro did end up working with GNR in the future as he contributed to their 1999 song “Oh My God” as part of the End of Days soundtrack. Funny enough, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan ended up joining Jane’s Addiction as their bassist for a 2010 tour.

“At this age now, it’s all water under the bridge,” Navarro said. “We’re all part of this collective musical family and we all played together a myriad of times. But the degrees of separation with those guys and us are way less than six.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
audioinkradio.com

Guns N’ Roses Didn’t Plan on a Lengthy Reunion Tour, Slash Says

Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime reunion tour earned the band millions, but as Slash explains, the tour almost didn’t happen. For years, founding Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash said they would never perform together ever again. They insisted that their bridges were burned and there was no turning back. Then, of course, they somehow patched things up enough to hit the road on what would be one of the best-selling tours of all time, their Not in This Lifetime tour, and the rest is rock history.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Dave ‘N’ Roses?

After Izzy Stradlin left G’N’R in the early 90’s, and before Gilby Clark got the gig, Dave Navarro could’ve had the job.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis cover a Lou Reed classic

Over two decades after being fired from the Red Hot Chili Peppers over “creative differences”, Dave Navarro reunited with Anthony Kiedis for a cover of the Lou Reed classic ‘Walk on the Wild Side’. The pair reunited onstage at a charity concert, Above Ground, at L.A.’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Izzy Stradlin
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Dave Navarro
thewoodyshow.com

Anthony Kiedis And Dave Navarro Perform Together For First Time In 20 Years

Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Etty Lau Farrell, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), and Franky Perez (Deadland Ritual, Apocalyptica) took turns performing Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols and Lou Reed’s Transformer in their entireties, but there were two big names missing — Billy Idol and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins — who were both battling illnesses.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses

Wolfgang Van Halen recently explained that it was frontman Axl Rose who wanted him to join Guns N' Roses on stage to jam their classic hit "Paradise City". His solo band Mammoth WVH opened for Guns N' Roses on their U.S. summer tour and he joined GNR on stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL back in October.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Guns N Roses#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Gnr#Audacy Facebook#Instagram
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Rod Stewart Poses for Christmas Photo with Wife Penny Lancaster and Four of His Kids

Rod Stewart is enjoying the holiday season with his wife Penny Lancaster and kids. On Sunday, Lancaster, 50, shared a photo after decorating their Christmas tree. She and the 76-year-old musician posed in front of the lit tree with their sons Alastair, 16, and Aidan, 10. They were also joined by Stewart's daughter Renee, 29, son Liam, 27, and Liam's girlfriend Bella Spooner.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Pickers' Fans Hoping for Frank Fritz's Return Got More Bad News

American Pickers fans are still reeling from the exit of longtime co-host Frank Fritz, and the news only gets worse for people hoping he might return. The Sun reports that merchandise that was emblazoned with Fritz's likeness has been removed from The History Channel store after fans complained on Twitter that the show was financially profiting from Fritz despite the fact that he is no longer involved with the show. When the American Pickers Twitter account shared a link to their holiday line of merch, fans were quick to raise their grievances about Fritz's exit.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy