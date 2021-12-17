Hero and AdhereHealth Establish Strategic Partnership to Improve Medication Adherence Among Vulnerable Patients
AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, has entered into a strategic partnership with Hero, the market leader in digital in-home care. This new agreement enables AdhereHealth to deploy Hero’s digital in-home care platform to help high-risk, high-cost, chronically ill patients adhere to complex medication...aithority.com
Comments / 0