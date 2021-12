Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know before you start your busy business day:. Castellini Group gets new CEO as current one departs. Brian Kocher, the CEO of the Castellini Group of Cos., is departing to take the same job with a Santa Paula, Calif.-based produce company. Castellini announced CFO Chris Larsen will be appointed CEO and succeed Kocher on Feb. 1.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO