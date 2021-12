Launches highly-requested WordPress and Slack integrations and several new founding team member opportunities. Punchlist, a platform that removes roadblocks from the collaboration process by creating an annotation layer over your creative work, such as a website, image or pdf, announced that it has closed a $2 million seed funding round led by Overline and PJC, with participation from Meritech Capital and several private investors. Punchlist will use the funds to accelerate growth of the product, expand integrations, and hire new team members in marketing and engineering.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO