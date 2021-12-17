ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Icy Patch Leads to Pickup Rollover in Stearns County

By Lee Voss
 7 days ago
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A crash northwest of St. Stephen sent a teenager from Burtrum to the hospital Thursday night. The Stearns County Sheriff's office got a report about a crash with possible injuries in Brockway Township at...

103.7 THE LOON

Santa Fire Truck Parade is Coming to Foley Wednesday

Christmas brings out the little kid in all of us. Thinking back to the magical twinkling lights of Christmas time, visiting Santa at the mall, or seeing him on a parade route when you were young? That was an incredible thrill, and something we can share with our kids and grandkids even in 2021.
FOLEY, MN
State
Nevada State
City
Sauk Centre, MN
State
Minnesota State
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
County
Stearns County, MN
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
State
Alabama State
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
103.7 THE LOON

Dog Dies in Paynesville Township Fire

PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP -- A large shed is destroyed and a family pet is dead after a fire near Paynesville Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's office got a call about an outbuilding on fire in the 17000 block of Heatherwood Drive at about 3:45 p.m. The property is located about a half-mile east of the city of Paynesville.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

COVID-19 ICU Numbers are Growing at St. Cloud Hospital

CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital continue to see a surge of COVID-19 patients. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris says they now have 133 COVID patients within CentraCare with 110 of those at St. Cloud Hospital. He says they also have 42 of those patients in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. The biggest difference from last week to this week is the ICU/Critical Care patients. St. Cloud Hospital went from 25 in the ICU last week to 42 this week. Dr. Morris says at their peak earlier this week they had 49 in the ICU. Last week CentraCare had 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 102 at St. Cloud Hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Update: Shooting In St. Cloud Ends in Chase On I-94, Suspect Dead

MONTICELLO -- St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that ended with the suspect dead on Interstate 94. On Monday just after 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to a parking lot in the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue South in reference to a male having just been shot. They found a 20-year-old man from St. Cloud laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Person
Hank Williams
103.7 THE LOON

First Ever MN December Tornado Warning Issued Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service is working to assess the damage left from the storms Wednesday evening. A team will head down to Faribault and Freeborn counties. A tornado was reported in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday and, if confirmed, would be the state's first-ever in December. The National Weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Missing St. Cloud Gnome Reappears After 40 Years

"The Irish have their Leprechauns, the Germans have their Gnomes, and Norwegians have Nisser," said Suzanne Toftey, A well-known Minnesota artist from the St. Cloud area, in an interview she did with KARE 11 many years ago. The story of her stolen Gnome was brought back to life this year....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Here’s How Minnesotans Can Help Deadly Tornado Victims in Kentucky

It's hard for me to watch the footage of deadly tornadoes that cut across our southeastern states, including Kentucky on Friday. It brought back horrifying memories of the 2012 tornado that took out the small town of West Liberty, my home for almost 20 years. My boys, their friends and I stopped in our tracks when we realized that a tornado was on the ground about a mile in front of our house, destroying everything in its path. That tornado stayed on the ground for 11 miles, and it took years and years for that small town to rebuild. My children and I moved back to Minnesota the following year to start over.
KENTUCKY STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

