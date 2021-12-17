India Telecoms Industry Report 2021-2026 - Operator Profiles, Mobile Subscribers And Revenue, Broadband Subscribers, Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Telecoms Industry Report - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Capex from Indian operators is highly cyclical with mobile rollout leading to investments in line with the operators' top-line growth.

Capex investments peaked between 2016 and 2018 while Jio built its 4G mobile network and is declining to lower level in 2021 and will increase again from 2022 through to 2025, as mobile operators invest in 5G,bolster their 4G coverage and increase capacity to fulfil strong data demand. The Capex to GDP ratio spiked between 2015 and 2017 and its started to slide from 2018 onwards.

Operator Profiles

Most operators lost revenue and EBITDA share to Jio in 2017 and 2018 and Bharti Airtel started to recover in 2019 with price rises across the market. Vodafone Idea lost both revenue and EBITDA share while merging and cost reduction measures started to flow in 2019 with improving EBITDA and cash flow.

The wave of market consolidation followed by Jio's market entry and the intense pricing competition should subside with a market of three large operators with high debt loads, all now focusing on a strategy of profitable growth in the mobile market.

Mobile Subscribers and Revenue

The mobile telecoms sector began consolidating two years ago, with twelve operators in 2017, India has now only four mobile network operators with nationwide across all 22 circles; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL/MTNL.

Average annual mobile revenue growth was lower than mobile service subscriptions growth during the period 2014-2020 highlighting the intense price war since Jio's market putting pressure on ARPU compounded by a reduction of dual-SIM cards feature, driving the low growth in mobile subscriptions. The 4G migration leapfrogged by Jio and followed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel is driving the growth in higher ARPU for operators with the mobile market consolidation now largely complete.

According to this benchmark study of mobile data pricing, India has the lowest rate per GB at just a few cents per GB, while Australia and China had the biggest cost reduction per GB mostly due to increased data allowance in plans while Singapore remains expensive.

Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push and Fixed Wireless

The fixed broadband market is experiencing slow-growth mostly driven by the loss of share by the incumbent BSNL, followed by Bharti Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies (ATC), Reliance Jio (including Den Networks and Hathway Cable), Vodafone Idea via its subsidiary You Broadband, all are now investing in full-fibre networks.

However, more competition is expected in the fixed broadband market with Jio's entry with its residential fibre broadband services likely to disrupt incumbent BSNL but also should increase the residential broadband subscriptions significantly.

Fixed broadband penetration is forecasted to grow modestly asIndia's investments on full-fibre networks are slowly taking off with affordable packages and increased broadband household penetration growing.

Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure

Infrastructure funds, pension funds and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure.

Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics1.1 India Population1.2 India's Economy1.3 India's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall India Telecommunications Market, 2014-20263.1 Market Overview3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-20203.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-20263.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-20263.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-20203.4.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2019-2026

4 India Telecommunications Operators Profile4.1 Bharti Airtel Profile4.1.1 Bharti Airtel Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2014-20204.2 Vodafone Idea Profile4.2.1 Vodafone Idea Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2014-20204.1 Reliance Jio Profile4.1.1 Jio Corporation Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2015-20204.2 BSNL Profile4.2.1 BSNL & MTNL Revenue and Capex, 2014 - 20204.3 Other Players Profile4.3.1 Tata communications4.3.2 Global International Carriers4.3.3 Other Telecoms Operators

5 India Mobile Market5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-20265.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-20205.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-20205.1.3 India Smartphone Share, 20215.1.4 India Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-20265.1.5 India Mobile Subscribers by Generation (2G, 3G, 4G & 5G) Forecast, 2019-20265.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-20265.2.1 Historical India Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-20205.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2019-20265.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-20205.3 Spectrum Holdings5.3.1 Spectrum Pricing and Regulation5.3.2 5G Trials and 5G Auctions Results5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends5.5 Mobile Speed Tests5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 India Broadband Market6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-20206.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 India Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure7.1.1 Government Plans7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape8.1 India Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 20208.1.1 India Telecom Towers Market Overview8.1.2 India Telecom Towers Background8.2 India Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison8.3 India Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast8.3.1 India Telecom Towers and Rooftops Forecast, 2020-20258.3.2 Regulatory Considerations8.4 Reliance Jio Infratel Profile8.4.1 Reliance Jio Infratel Towers Key Performance Indicators8.5 Indus Towers Profile8.5.1 Indus Towers Revenue, EBITDA and Capex, 2014 - 20208.5.2 Indus Towers Key Performance Indicators8.6 American Tower Profile8.6.1 American Tower Key Performance Indicators8.7 GTL Infrastructure Profile8.7.1 GTL Infrastructure Towers Key Performance Indicators8.8 Tower Vision Profile8.8.1 Tower Vision Towers Key Performance Indicators8.9 Ascend Telecom Profile8.9.1 Ascend Telecom Towers Key Performance Indicators8.10 Spectrum Holdings8.10.1 Spectrum Regulation8.11 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities9.1 Consolidation Opportunities9.2 Diversification Opportunities9.2.1 e-Commerce9.2.2 Digital Payments9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples9.4 5G Developments9.4.1 5G Overview9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range9.4.3 5G OpenRAN9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

American Tower Corporation (ATC)

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT)

Bharti Airtel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

Den Networks

GTL Infrastructure

Hathway Cable

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)

Reliance Communications (RCom)

Reliance Jio

Sify

Tata Communications

Vodafone Idea

