ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

India Telecoms Industry Report 2021-2026 - Operator Profiles, Mobile Subscribers And Revenue, Broadband Subscribers, Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Telecoms Industry Report - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Capex from Indian operators is highly cyclical with mobile rollout leading to investments in line with the operators' top-line growth.

Capex investments peaked between 2016 and 2018 while Jio built its 4G mobile network and is declining to lower level in 2021 and will increase again from 2022 through to 2025, as mobile operators invest in 5G,bolster their 4G coverage and increase capacity to fulfil strong data demand. The Capex to GDP ratio spiked between 2015 and 2017 and its started to slide from 2018 onwards.

Operator Profiles

Most operators lost revenue and EBITDA share to Jio in 2017 and 2018 and Bharti Airtel started to recover in 2019 with price rises across the market. Vodafone Idea lost both revenue and EBITDA share while merging and cost reduction measures started to flow in 2019 with improving EBITDA and cash flow.

The wave of market consolidation followed by Jio's market entry and the intense pricing competition should subside with a market of three large operators with high debt loads, all now focusing on a strategy of profitable growth in the mobile market.

Mobile Subscribers and Revenue

The mobile telecoms sector began consolidating two years ago, with twelve operators in 2017, India has now only four mobile network operators with nationwide across all 22 circles; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and BSNL/MTNL.

Average annual mobile revenue growth was lower than mobile service subscriptions growth during the period 2014-2020 highlighting the intense price war since Jio's market putting pressure on ARPU compounded by a reduction of dual-SIM cards feature, driving the low growth in mobile subscriptions. The 4G migration leapfrogged by Jio and followed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel is driving the growth in higher ARPU for operators with the mobile market consolidation now largely complete.

According to this benchmark study of mobile data pricing, India has the lowest rate per GB at just a few cents per GB, while Australia and China had the biggest cost reduction per GB mostly due to increased data allowance in plans while Singapore remains expensive.

Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push and Fixed Wireless

The fixed broadband market is experiencing slow-growth mostly driven by the loss of share by the incumbent BSNL, followed by Bharti Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies (ATC), Reliance Jio (including Den Networks and Hathway Cable), Vodafone Idea via its subsidiary You Broadband, all are now investing in full-fibre networks.

However, more competition is expected in the fixed broadband market with Jio's entry with its residential fibre broadband services likely to disrupt incumbent BSNL but also should increase the residential broadband subscriptions significantly.

Fixed broadband penetration is forecasted to grow modestly asIndia's investments on full-fibre networks are slowly taking off with affordable packages and increased broadband household penetration growing.

Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure

Infrastructure funds, pension funds and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure.

Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics1.1 India Population1.2 India's Economy1.3 India's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall India Telecommunications Market, 2014-20263.1 Market Overview3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-20203.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-20263.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-20263.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-20203.4.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2019-2026

4 India Telecommunications Operators Profile4.1 Bharti Airtel Profile4.1.1 Bharti Airtel Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2014-20204.2 Vodafone Idea Profile4.2.1 Vodafone Idea Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2014-20204.1 Reliance Jio Profile4.1.1 Jio Corporation Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2015-20204.2 BSNL Profile4.2.1 BSNL & MTNL Revenue and Capex, 2014 - 20204.3 Other Players Profile4.3.1 Tata communications4.3.2 Global International Carriers4.3.3 Other Telecoms Operators

5 India Mobile Market5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-20265.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-20205.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-20205.1.3 India Smartphone Share, 20215.1.4 India Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-20265.1.5 India Mobile Subscribers by Generation (2G, 3G, 4G & 5G) Forecast, 2019-20265.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-20265.2.1 Historical India Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-20205.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2019-20265.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-20205.3 Spectrum Holdings5.3.1 Spectrum Pricing and Regulation5.3.2 5G Trials and 5G Auctions Results5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends5.5 Mobile Speed Tests5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 India Broadband Market6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-20206.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 India Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure7.1.1 Government Plans7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape8.1 India Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 20208.1.1 India Telecom Towers Market Overview8.1.2 India Telecom Towers Background8.2 India Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison8.3 India Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast8.3.1 India Telecom Towers and Rooftops Forecast, 2020-20258.3.2 Regulatory Considerations8.4 Reliance Jio Infratel Profile8.4.1 Reliance Jio Infratel Towers Key Performance Indicators8.5 Indus Towers Profile8.5.1 Indus Towers Revenue, EBITDA and Capex, 2014 - 20208.5.2 Indus Towers Key Performance Indicators8.6 American Tower Profile8.6.1 American Tower Key Performance Indicators8.7 GTL Infrastructure Profile8.7.1 GTL Infrastructure Towers Key Performance Indicators8.8 Tower Vision Profile8.8.1 Tower Vision Towers Key Performance Indicators8.9 Ascend Telecom Profile8.9.1 Ascend Telecom Towers Key Performance Indicators8.10 Spectrum Holdings8.10.1 Spectrum Regulation8.11 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities9.1 Consolidation Opportunities9.2 Diversification Opportunities9.2.1 e-Commerce9.2.2 Digital Payments9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples9.4 5G Developments9.4.1 5G Overview9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range9.4.3 5G OpenRAN9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

  • American Tower Corporation (ATC)
  • Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT)
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
  • Den Networks
  • GTL Infrastructure
  • Hathway Cable
  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)
  • Reliance Communications (RCom)
  • Reliance Jio
  • Sify
  • Tata Communications
  • Vodafone Idea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjhjgi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-telecoms-industry-report-2021-2026---operator-profiles-mobile-subscribers-and-revenue-broadband-subscribers-telecoms-infrastructure--5g--ma--infrastructure-301447313.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Review 2021: GWM Speeds Up Globalization

BAODING, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the tough situations of COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages, GWM is speeding up its pace of globalization. It has participated actively in several international auto shows and released a number of featured models, showing the world an ever-expanding momentum of its globalization strategy.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Australia Telecoms Industry Report 2021-2026: Capex Investments, Mobile Subscribers And Revenue, Broadband Subscribers & The NBN, NBN Enterprise Products, Thematics - 5G/Open-RAN/6G/M&A

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Telecoms Industry Report - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Australia has one of the most competitive and mature telecommunications markets in the world. Forecasts suggest that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2021-26 period while fixed broadband subscribers also expected to grow at a slightly lower average rate over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2000 to an all-time low in 2020.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Digital Lending Platform Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Adoption Of ML, Blockchain, And AI-based Digital Lending Platforms And Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital lending platform market size is expected to reach USD 26.08 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2028. Digitization is emerging as the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Broadband#Mobile Service#Digital India#Researchandmarkets Com#Capex#Indian#Ebitda#Bharti Airtel#Vodafone Idea#Mobile Subscribers#Bsnl Mtnl#Arpu
TheStreet

Korea Waste Management Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025: Accelerating Generation Of E-Waste And Expanding Urbanization Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Korea Waste Management Market (Recycling, Landfill & Incineration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Korean waste management market is expected to record a value of US$25.74 billion in 2025, growing at a...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Video Conferencing Solutions & Services Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Adoption In Healthcare And Education Sectors And A Surge In Cloud Video Conferencing

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $14.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Amber Group's UK Subsidiary, WhaleFin Technologies, Receives Approval As Appointed Representative For UK FCA-Authorised Firm Strata Global Limited

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, has announced that its UK subsidiary, WhaleFin Technologies (UK) Limited, has secured the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval to become the Appointed Representative (AR) of FCA-authorised Strata Global Limited. The FCA approval marks the beginning of a partnership between WhaleFin Technologies and Strata Global which will facilitate Amber Group's market entry into the UK.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

United States Electric Mobility Markets Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), By Battery, By Voltage, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S....
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Country
China
TheStreet

Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2021: Intensifying Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market (Billboards, Transit and Furniture): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global outdoor advertising market value is forecasted to reach US$58.80 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Norway Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, And Basefarm Are Some Of The Leading Colocation Service Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Norway data center market size by investments to reach USD 1095 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2021-2026.The report considers the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Video Analytics Markets Report 2021: As-a-Service Model For Emotion Analytics Solutions To Accelerate Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Analytics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing video analytics applications offer significant opportunities to software and hardware vendors and service providers. Monetizing emerging opportunities necessitates revisiting and reshaping business models to fit current needs. Given the...
MARKETS
Computer Weekly

Top 10 telecoms stories of 2021

Despite, or maybe because of, the Covid-19 pandemic, telecoms network deployment has flourished over the past 18 months. And definitely despite the bans on use of technology from Chinese suppliers in networks in many of the major economies around the world, acceleration has been particularly pronounced. Although there has been huge public demand for 5G over the past two years or so, in 2021, the key driver in the world of business comms was keep it private, not public.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Telecom Italia cuts EBITDA forecast on lower revenue from DAZN partnership

(Reuters) – Italy’s Telecom Italia (TIM) on Wednesday cut its forecast for 2021 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA-AL) for the domestic business unit due to lower wireline revenue. The country’s biggest telecoms group partly attributed the underperformance of the wireline business to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 3.84 bn Growth in Health Beverages Market in India from 2021 to 2026|Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The health beverages market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The health beverages market in India size is expected to increase by USD 3.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.89%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
MARKETS
TheStreet

First-Ever Buy Now, Pay Later License In Pakistan Granted To QisstPay By SECP

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on 21 st December 2021 awarded QisstPay, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) license, the first ever BNPL License in Pakistan. This license of a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) is the first of its kind given by the SECP to a new Fintech concept that opens up Pakistan for massive investments in the Fintech Sector and allows the adoption of new Fintech concepts.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing R&D In V2G Technology & Growing Deployment Of Charging Stations By Retail MNCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach $103.6 billion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2021: Market Is Anticipated To Reach $21.42 Billion By 2028 - Growing Significance Of Private Label Brands

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Respiratory, Hand Protection), by End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy