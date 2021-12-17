The holiday season curfew for teens is back at the Kenwood Towne Centre

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar – Austin’s yearly holiday show and sale featuring arts and crafts from up to 200 local artists – was first held in 2001. That first year, the show was small and hastily-planned; Blue Genie employees put up some lights and swept the floor of their studio and then opened the doors to sell some of their own items and pretty much nothing else. Much to their surprise, the reaction was positive enough to encourage them to do it again the next year and the year after that. The bazaar has returned every holiday season since, growing bigger every time, eventually featuring the works of some 200 local artists.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO