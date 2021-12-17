ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The holiday season curfew for teens is back at the Kenwood Towne Centre

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Teens can not go to the Kenwood Towne Centre without an adult for much of the holiday shopping season. Shoppers between the ages of 11 and 17 must be with someone...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Three Charlottesville sisters giving back this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three sisters are supporting and giving back to the community this holiday season. The Bryant sisters are holding a toy drive, as well as collecting items for hot meals and care packages. Last year, they raised more than $8,000 for families in Charlottesville. They are so far supporting 13 children this year, with the goal of $5,000.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thepressgroup.net

Home for the Holidays ’21: Westwood brings the valley back to town

WESTWOOD—Westwood’s Home for the Holidays celebration made a triumphant return Saturday, Dec. 4 — a spectacular and mild evening with a huge turnout. More than 30 groups marched and rode down Westwood Avenue as thousands of people lined the street to watch the parade to Veterans’ Memorial Park. Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus assisted in the lighting of the tree.
WESTWOOD, NJ
kmvt

Jerome Police Department welcomes back Shop with a Cop for the holiday season

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For years, the Jerome Police Department hosted an annual Shop with a Cop event during the holiday season. Then, about a decade ago, it stopped. “I’m not sure why it stopped, but wanted to bring it back,” said Sergeant Lia Medina, “especially after the rough time that the last couple of years has brought people.”
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WTOL 11

Helping teens cope with grief, trauma during the holiday season

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the holiday season may be underway, teens could be finding it hard to feel happy under the potential stress, grief and fear that can come from national news about school shootings. Closer to home, many are losing classmates and friends to gun violence as Toledo's...
WXIA 11 Alive

Give back this holiday season with Montlick & Associates

We invite you to join 11Alive and Montlick & Associates - one of 11Alive's Companies That Care - in supporting The Red Cross by giving a gift that helps people through life's toughest moments. Every day the Red Cross helps thousands of people by providing emergency relief, support to military...
folioweekly.com

Ask a Teen – How to be charitable this holiday season

As the temperature decreases, the sweaters and coats emerge from our closets and the hot cocoa replenishes itself on the grocery store shelves, we enter the wonders of the holiday season. This time of year signifies the perfect opportunity to contribute and donate to our beloved community. Contributing and donating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Wkrc
hamlethub.com

Westchester Teen Recognized For Good Deed During Holiday Season

Teen Collects Gift Cards for Westchester County Foster Care Children. One Westchester County teen made it her mission to see other children smile this holiday season, and she deserves our utmost praise. Thirteen-year-old Sky Sams, a STEER Student Athlete from Port Chester, set a goal to collect as many $25 Visa Gift Cards as there are teenagers in Westchester County’s Foster Care System. After making a video and posting it on social media to enlist the help of her family, friends and peers, Sky was able to raise enough money to purchase 118 $25 dollar gift cards, enough for the 116 teenagers in Westchester County Foster Care.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Athens News

The spirit of giving: Athens County gives back this holiday season

Across the county, people are coming together this holiday season to help their neighbors — and even people states away. Richard Hixson, Athens resident, said he was working overnight when he saw the reports come in about the devastating tornadoes that had ripped through Kentucky and five other states on Dec. 10. There are 77 confirmed fatalities.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WMBB

Local church gives back to less fortunate this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Volunteers at First Baptist Church of Panama City saw over 100 people come through to get some help and extra food at their food drive event on Monday. The church provides a wide selection of non-perishables, as well as items like bread, leafy greens, and select meats. Members said it […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado business giving back to families this holiday season

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Laughing Lion Herbs is a local Colorado Springs & Castle Rock business founded 6 years ago. They just opened their retail shops in the last two years and have decided they wouldn’t stop there. They are doing great things in the community this holiday season by collecting toys and holding a toy drive for families who can’t afford to buy toys for their children this Christmas.
Telegraph-Forum

Holiday season blows into town during Crestline Winterfest

CRESTLINE — Train whistles are a common sound in the village — but the trains don't usually do loops down North Seltzer Street. Dan Romick of Findlay-based Romick Railway waved and smiled as he drove his "trackless train" up and down the street during Crestline Winterfest on Saturday afternoon.
kut.org

'It's such a joy': The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is back for the 2021 holiday season

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar – Austin’s yearly holiday show and sale featuring arts and crafts from up to 200 local artists – was first held in 2001. That first year, the show was small and hastily-planned; Blue Genie employees put up some lights and swept the floor of their studio and then opened the doors to sell some of their own items and pretty much nothing else. Much to their surprise, the reaction was positive enough to encourage them to do it again the next year and the year after that. The bazaar has returned every holiday season since, growing bigger every time, eventually featuring the works of some 200 local artists.
AUSTIN, TX
Lansing State Journal

Ways to give back this holiday season in Greater Lansing, even while isolating

As many in Greater Lansing finish up holiday shopping for their families, some haven't been able to shop at all. There are ways to help these families without ever leaving your house. With the increased risks due to COVID-19, many organizations offer virtual donation options. Here are some safe ways...
NJ.com

Kids and teens banned from visiting this N.J. mall after Christmas without an adult

The Cherry Hill Mall is continuing a holiday tradition this year with a restriction on unaccompanied juveniles on Dec. 26, typically one of the busiest days of the year. Heather Crowell, an executive vice president of PREIT, which also owns the Moorestown and Cumberland malls in New Jersey, and Fashion District Mall in Center City, Philadelphia, said Wednesday the restrictions would be in place again this year.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
franchising.com

Proforma Gives Back to its Communities this Holiday Season

Proforma and its Employees Support Kids in Need Through Local Nonprofits. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. - Proforma partnered with Joshua House and Providence House to support its Support Center communities. The company and its employees came together this month to gift children in need items from Amazon Wish Lists curated by the nonprofits.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy