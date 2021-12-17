The holiday season curfew for teens is back at the Kenwood Towne Centre

Teen Collects Gift Cards for Westchester County Foster Care Children. One Westchester County teen made it her mission to see other children smile this holiday season, and she deserves our utmost praise. Thirteen-year-old Sky Sams, a STEER Student Athlete from Port Chester, set a goal to collect as many $25 Visa Gift Cards as there are teenagers in Westchester County’s Foster Care System. After making a video and posting it on social media to enlist the help of her family, friends and peers, Sky was able to raise enough money to purchase 118 $25 dollar gift cards, enough for the 116 teenagers in Westchester County Foster Care.
