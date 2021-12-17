ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulked heavyweight Joseph Parker at career bulkiest for Derek Chisora II

By World Boxing News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulked-up Joseph Parker hit his most immense weight ever as the New Zealander prepares to defend his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title against Derek Chisora. Parker looked massive as he hit the scales ahead of his second battle with Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday. HEAVYWEIGHT. A...

