Quarterhill Subsidiary, ETC, Awarded Contract To Be The New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider For Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
ETC selected to implement its advanced riteSuite™ systems as the new electronic toll collection integration and maintenance services provider for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Quarterhill Inc., announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (“ETC”), has received an award notice to provide electronic toll collection...aithority.com
Comments / 0