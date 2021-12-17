ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Invaluable Announces the Acquisition of Artmyn

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for premier auction houses selling fine and decorative arts and collectibles, announces the acquisition of Swiss technology company Artmyn, the leader in digital authentication and unique, immersive digital experiences for collectors of fine art. The integration of Artmyn technology with the Invaluable...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

NanoPass and M2N Enter Strategic Development & Foundry Agreement

NanoPass Technologies and Micro2Nano (M2N) have reached an agreement to enter a strategic development and production relationship for the design and production of NanoPass’s proprietary MEMS based microneedles. The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relationship between NanoPass and M2N and provide a basis for the continued...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CLPS Incorporation Announces Strategic Cooperation with Yusys Technologies

CLPS Incorporation, announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, JAJI (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (JAJI), has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Yusys Technologies Co., Ltd. Both parties will jointly conduct fintech-based initiatives including product promotion, project delivery and IT personnel training. Headquartered in Beijing, Yusys Technologies is an A-share company...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Carestream Dental Announces Sale of Scanning Technology Business

Affiliates of Carestream Dental LLC announced that they have entered into an agreement to sell Carestream Dental’s Scanning Technology business to Envista Holding Corporation, a leading global dental products company for $600 million. The Scanning Technology business is composed of Carestream Dental’s intraoral scanner equipment and related software.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Decorative Art#Art World#Fine Art#Swiss#Nft#Invaluable
aithority.com

MCAP Acquisition Corporation And AdTheorent Announce Closing Of Business Combination

MCAP Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC, announced the completion of its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC F, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders on December 21, 2021. Beginning on December 23, 2021, the combined company will begin trading under the name AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. Its common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hepsiburada Announces Changes in the Executive Management Team

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, announced certain organizational and management changes. To enable further organizational efficiencies, Hepsiburada has taken the decision to make the following organizational changes in the Company’s executive management team:. To streamline marketing and growth efforts under a unified marketing organization,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

Automation Redefining the future of AI-powered intelligent automation and process discovery. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining vendor based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation Anywhere...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Enfusion And Coinbase To Bring Seamless Digital Asset Connectivity To Institutions

-Coinbase Chooses Enfusion for First OEMS Connectivity- Enfusion, Inc. a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, and Coinbase Global Inc., through Coinbase Prime, announced that the two firms will establish connectivity between their respective systems to enable financial institutions and investment managers to seamlessly trade cryptocurrency at Coinbase. This announcement marks Coinbase’s first connectivity with an order execution management system (OEMS) provider to establish both Financial Information Exchange (FIX) and API connectivity.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Carlyle To Acquire, Expand Data Center Company Involta

Global investment firm Carlyle announced that funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire Involta, a data center company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data center colocation, hybrid cloud, edge, fiber, and related products. Involta owns and operates 12 data center facilities and an in-house 12,000+ fiber-mile...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Palantir And Dewpoint Therapeutics Announce Strategic Partnership

Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Dewpoint Therapeutics , the leading biomolecular condensates company, announced a partnership for Palantir’s Foundry platform to help power Dewpoint’s efforts to discover treatments and cures for the most challenging diseases. Palantir Foundry will help...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Viseven joins Veeva’s new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP)

Viseven Group announced that it has joined Veeva Systems new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP). The program helps content partners work closely with pharmaceutical companies to build and maintain organized, effective digital content hubs. Mutual customers, including top 50 pharma companies can now leverage Viseven’s expertise to create, review, and distribute compliant content faster, and at scale using Veeva’s Commercial Cloud solutions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BOS Intelligent Robotics Division Receives An Order From An Israeli Strategic Customer

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced that its Intelligent Robotics Division has received an order of $216,000 from an Israeli strategic customer. Eyal Cohen, BOS’s CEO, stated: “This is a positive indication, which supports our new strategy that focuses our sales efforts on the Israeli market. This is an initial order from one of the biggest Israeli manufacturers in the defense sector. We believe that a successful delivery of the first order may lead to additional orders from this customer.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Getinge Acquires Talis Clinical LLC, A Leading Innovator Of High Acuity Cloud-based Software Solutions

Getinge announces the acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Talis Clinical LLC, a US-based leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based software solutions. Talis Clinical’s offer is designed to support and document care throughout the general and cardiac perioperative care process, but also through labor and delivery episodes and critical care support including ECMO Therapy.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Mphasis And Ardonagh To Augment Transformational Digital Technologies For Insurance Intermediary Sector Through ‘Mrald’

Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, in 2020 announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The Ardonagh Group (“Ardonagh”) – the UK’s largest independent insurance intermediary, to transform how they engage with clients, colleagues, carriers and regulators. This project entailed digital transformation, data, automation and managing back- office Operations.
ECONOMY
Milwaukee Business Journal

CJ & Associates, Inc. announces the acquisition of Schroeder Solutions Interiors

It is an extraordinary thing when two businesses that used to be formidable competitors in the marketplace join forces to create a powerhouse organization. That is precisely what is happening with CJ & Associates, Inc.’s acquisition of Schroeder Solutions’ interiors division, effective January 1, 2022. After spending decades serving southeastern Wisconsin separately, the organizations will fuse their unique strengths, staff, and best practices within the CJ & Associates, Inc. brand and location. As a long time Teknion dealer partner, this acquisition positions CJ & Associates, Inc. to strengthen and grow the Teknion family of brands in the markets it serves. Schroeder Solutions will continue to provide best-in-class labor and logistics services to the local market and nationwide. “We are ready to take this industry by storm,” said Kim Hastings, President of CJ & Associates, Inc. “Our combined knowledge of the Teknion product line and tenure in the industry will be hard to match. I am excited to infuse our organization with fresh talent that will complement the expertise we already possess.” Both organizations are firmly rooted in family values and pride themselves on extending those values to create a positive work environment. They believe that a strong culture is critical, and creates lasting value for their team, clients, and partners. CJ and Associates, Inc. has impressive longevity in the marketplace and as a Teknion dealership. With over 37 years in the industry, they have clients who have been with them since the beginning. Their team of 23 professionals are industry veterans with over 650 years of combined experience. The addition of Schroeder Solutions’ interiors division will bring the team to a total of 29 employees. CJ and Associates, Inc. is gaining an energetic, driven group of people from Schroeder Solutions who are eager to continue to serve their clients with the Teknion product line. “Both teams are very passionate about our industry and have a consultative, human approach to solving workplace challenges. There is a lot we can learn from each other,” Kim Hastings said of the combined team. “This acquisition will allow us to take our business to the next level. We’re ready to try something different, grow and find new ways to do business.” As mentioned earlier, Schroeder Solutions is using this opportunity to get back to their roots in labor. Scott Gierhahn will continue to lead the company as they redirect their focus on commercial relocation, furniture installation, nationwide logistics and facilities maintenance services. “The synergy between our labor and logistics division is really quite amazing,” states Scott Gierhahn, President and Founder of Schroeder Solutions. “Our installation team has always had the ability to work on multiple furniture lines, so now we can be an asset to more organizations in our area. Our talented team of project managers, operations personnel, logistics coordinators and in-house installers combined with our vast network of warehouse partners provides a new level of service across the nation.” 2022 will be a pivotal year for both organizations as they are poised for tremendous success! ### Schroeder Solutions, headquartered in New Berlin, Wis., is a full-service interiors company specializing in interior design, office furnishings, architectural products, furniture installation and corporate relocation. Schroeder Solutions’ three divisions—interiors, labor and logistics—provide all the services needed to create dynamic environments. —“Three divisions, under one roof, led by one team; serving each other to exceed client’s expectations.”— CJ & Associates, Inc. is headquartered in New Berlin, Wis., with a satellite office in Green Bay, Wis. They have a dedicated team of consultants, designers, and installers. CJ & Associates, Inc. has been creating business interiors for over 37 years. And we’re just getting started. — “It’s YOUR space… make the most of it!”— For more information: Contact Scott Gierhahn, Schroeder Solutions, sgierhahn@schroedersolutions.com, or Kim Hastings, khastings@cjassociatesinc.com.
NEW BERLIN, WI
aithority.com

VEON Announces Acquisition of Cloud Service Provider IBS DataFort

VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON’s VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline’s BeeCLOUD business unit. IBS...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verbit Announces Acquisition of Automatic Sync Technologies

Following its acquisition of leading media transcription provider VITAC in May, Verbit acquires Automatic Sync Technologies to further its mission of worldwide accessibility. Verbit, the leading transcription and captioning company, announced the acquisition of education and government industry veteran, Automatic Sync Technologies. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rachel Meranus,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Tegus Completes BamSEC Acquisition, Announces BamSEC rollout to All Tegus Customers

Tegus, the leading market intelligence platform for key decision makers, announced it has completed its acquisition of BamSEC. “We couldn’t be more excited to have BamSEC as part of the Tegus family,” said Michael Elnick, Founder and Co-CEO of Tegus. “We’re focused on building a platform where customers start and end their decision making in one place. For that to be possible, we must have the highest quality content and data sets, because quality matters when making important decisions.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Venterra Realty’s 2021 Technology Innovations Mobilize Workforce, Empower Employees

Investments in innovative technologies increase Venterra employee efficiencies. Venterra Realty continues to invest in mobile technologies for enhanced employee processes and productivity, which has successfully resulted in improved employee flexibility, efficiencies, and job satisfaction. Since its inception, Venterra has maintained a focus on enabling its workforce to create opportunities for...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy