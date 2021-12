The Dec. 23 article said some FBI agents were concerned about violating First Amendment rights.Undercover FBI agents infiltrated and sometimes videotaped political protests in Portland in 2020 and 2021, according to The New York Times. Some of the protests were far away from any federal property, the Dec. 23, 2021, article said. Information provided by some of the agents contributed to an unspecified number of arrests. According to the story, some FBI officials were concerned the tactics threatened First Amendment rights. "The breadth of F.B.I. involvement in Portland and other cities where federal teams were deployed at street protests became...

