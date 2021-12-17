ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Governor’s Decision to End Hunting and Fishing Compacts with Native American Nations Could Cost the State Millions in License Revenue

By Joe Genzel
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7Z8L_0dPghw6w00
Oklahoma's governor and tribal nations are at odds over hunting rights in the state. Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced this week that the state will not renew a compact with the Cherokee and Choctaw tribes in which the tribes purchased 200,000 annual hunting and fishing licenses from the state for $2 apiece. The compact ends Dec. 31., according to a report in The Oklahoman. Starting in 2016, the tribes agreed to buy the licenses from the state, which have since accounted for 16 to 18 percent of annual license purchases. The deal also helps Oklahoma qualify for federal conservation funding under the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts, which distribute money to states.

But Stitt, who is a Cherokee citizen, says it’s time for the tribes to pay full price like every other Oklahoman does. The tribes disagree, and plan to administer their own licenses, citing that they are sovereign nations, and the state has no legal authority to force any Native American who hunts on tribal land to purchase an Oklahoma license.

“Governor Stitt believes that all Oklahomans should receive equal treatment under the law,” his office said in a statement.

The governor’s office and Oklahoma’s native tribes have been clashing since Stitt attempted to renegotiate gaming compacts in 2019. Tensions continued to rise after a July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court case ruling, McGirt v. Oklahoma, decided that a state did not have jurisdiction over Indian Country, and thus could not legally try a tribal citizen for any alleged crimes that occurred on reservation lands.

Stitt has been outspoken about the McGirt case, because he says it has divided the legal system in Oklahoma since Native Americans who live on reservations do not have to adhere to state laws. The state has asked the Supreme Court to review the McGirt ruling through dozens of filings, and it has continued to put a strain on the relationship between the governor’s office and the tribes.

“The state’s decision to end the hunting and fishing compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw nations is disappointing especially in that it only hurts the state of Oklahoma, but the true intent is to demean tribal sovereignty,” Muscogee principal chief David Hill said.

Stitt asked the tribes to continue to buy the 200,000 licenses, but at a much higher rate—$42, the price Oklahoma residents must pay (plus additional tag fees to hunt deer and turkey). But tribal officials say that request was unreasonable, arguing that they’re doing the state a favor by buying licenses at all.

License purchases are tied to some federal grants, and the tribes estimate the compacts have resulted in $38 million in funds for Oklahoma. Without the compacts, some of that federal money could go away, they say.

“The reality is we did not have to pay anything, and that’s the path we are going down,” Choctaw chief Gary Batton said.

If the compact is not renewed, Oklahoma’s Department of Wildlife Conservation, which receives no state tax money, will lose out on a minimum of $400,000 in direct revenue from the tribal license purchases.

“I am not sure why the state has changed its view of this mutually beneficial compact,” Batton wrote in a letter to Stitt. “This is disheartening to hear because I truly thought that you wanted what was best for Oklahoma.”

The Cherokee and Choctaw have said they will not require their citizens to buy hunting licenses to hunt on tribal lands. Both tribes say they will exercise their nation’s treaty rights and allow citizens to hunt according to their own tribal laws starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“We really look at Jan. 1 as an opportunity to effectively make a switch from the compact-based jurisdiction to the treaty-based jurisdiction through our government,” said Cherokee principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The Cherokee and Choctaw announced Thursday they will begin enforcing their own game laws on tribal lands in the New Year but said if tribal members hunt or fish outside reservation lands, they must acquire a state license. According to the tribes, the state will have no authority to regulate game or enforce Oklahoma game laws on Cherokee or Choctaw land.

“If you receive a ticket from an Oklahoma game warden while hunting within the Choctaw Nation boundaries, e-mail the Choctaw Nation Legal Department,” reads a recently updated segment in the FAQs section of the Choctaw website.

The state says if Native Americans want to hunt legally on any land, they will have to buy an Oklahoma license. The McGirt ruling would suggest otherwise. The governor’s office has not announced what it will do if the compact expires, and Native Americans hunt on reservation land without a state license.

It’s not unprecedented for Native Americans to be required to obtain a state license while hunting outside the boundaries of a reservation. Many states in the U.S. require Native Americans to hunt, fish, or trap with a license, but those states also typically issue the license free of charge.

“Without a compact, members of the Cherokee and Choctaw nations will need to purchase their licenses directly from the state as all other Oklahomans do, including members of the other 37 Oklahoma tribes,” Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Stitt wrote in an email.

Comments / 107

Tonya Waters
6d ago

glad the state will loose money .the state let alone the government has made billions off the land they stole from the Indian's . glad they are hitting back at the state and their so called pocket . keep up the great work my native American friends

Reply
22
nope
5d ago

Natives were murdered and their lands were stolen. Culture was sanitized and children were taken away from their parents and shipped off to white schools. On top of that they were 'given' the lands no one else wanted. Natives have been screwed by the US government from the beginning. I say it's about time they were able to live well. No one forces anyone to spend in casinos. Any other time ethnic cleansing takes place people are outraged. Where is the outrage? My people have endured through horrors most will never know. Good for the ones who thrive.

Reply(4)
9
John Glasco
6d ago

Lots of haters on here, but what it boils down to is this: Why should there be two classes of citizens? Natives enjoy full citizenship in the United States. That should be enough. Most people who have been in Oklahoma for generations have some Indian blood. Same for the natives, most have mixed blood. What am I saying? We live together in Oklahoma and race distinctions only divide. It's time to end this. The McGirt ruling only made things worse. Natives should be able to observe their cultural and tribal traditions, but we should all be equal under the law.

Reply(2)
16
Related
KXII.com

Tribes: Oklahoma governor ending hunting license agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma tribal leaders say Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to not renew hunting and fishing license compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw nations is part of an ongoing dispute. The tribes and the Republican governor have been at odds over issues including a U.S. Supreme Court...
OKLAHOMA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

It's Time for the Oklahoma Tribes to Oust Gov. Stitt

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is an enigma. A successful businessman who began the Oklahoma-based mortgage company Gateway, he was elected governor in 2018. Stitt is an enrolled tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation. For a citizen of one of the largest tribal nations in the country, Stitt has maintained...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Choctaw, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Oklahoma Supreme Court#Fish#Hunting#The Pittman Robertson#Oklahomans#U S Supreme Court#Indian Country#The Supreme Court
thelostogle.com

Stitt’s plan to sabotage Oklahoma’s medical lab was a great success!

In addition to taking on Native American tribes, disregarding a global pandemic, and leading an awful state rebrand, one of Stitt’s weirdest decisions as Governor has been his dogged determination to sabotage the state medical lab, highlighted by the moronic decision to move the facility from its home in OKC to a trailer park in Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Chief Chat: Non-renewal of hunting and fishing compacts shortsighted move from Oklahoma Governor

In 2015, Cherokee Nation and the state of Oklahoma signed a historic compact on hunting and fishing licenses. For years, that agreement has been a win-win for Cherokee Nation citizens and for all Oklahomans. Cherokees living in Oklahoma received a license to hunt and fish across the state, and $32 million in new federal dollars went to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
redlakenationnews.com

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Cancels Hunting and Fishing Compacts, Tribes Respond

On November 30, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt rejected a request by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to extend a hunting and fishing compact between the state and the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations that went into effect on January 1, 2017. The Governor's rejection comes with disapproval from five tribes in Oklahoma, citing that Governor Stitt previously supported the compact. The Governor's rejection of the compact means tribal members will need to pay the state rates for hunting and fishing licenses and tags.
HOBBIES
kgou.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt won't renew hunting, fishing compacts between Cherokee, Choctaw Nations

Leaders of the Five Tribes say they’re disappointed Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is canceling hunting and fishing license compacts that were up for renewal on Dec. 31. The agreements between former Gov. Mary Fallin, former Cherokee Nation Principal Nation Chief Bill John Baker and Choctaw Nation chief Gary Batton were signed in 2015 and renewed last year with praise from Stitt.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman Transcript

Hunting, fishing compacts latest flashpoint between governor, tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor is bent on destroying tribal sovereignty, even if it means abandoning hunting and fishing compacts that generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue, the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation said Monday. However, the governor said it is only fair for tribal...
CHOCTAW, OK
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
82
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy