As the NHL pauses following another Covid-19 wave across the world, it’s a moment to pause and see that the Detroit Red Wings brought a few gifts to fans early this season. Two go without mentioning–the stellar play of rookie sensations Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond have kept Red Wings fans glued to games, anticipating the next milestone one of the two will reach. Raymond has been mentioned in the same breath as the man who drafted him, Steve Yzerman, in terms of stats he’s compiled. Seider has been nothing less than impressive, logging big boy minutes and showing offense Detroit could have only dreamed of when they selected him sixth overall in 2019.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO