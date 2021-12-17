ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes Cancels Four Shows Today

By Business Wire
 7 days ago

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes today made the following statement about today's shows.

"We regret to announce that the four shows scheduled for today, Friday, December 17 have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible."

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

