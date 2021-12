West Ham boss David Moyes says he has not been surprised by his side’s recent dip in form.The Hammers, riding high again after finishing fifth last season, lost just two Premier League games in this campaign before defeat at Wolves at the end of last month.They have dropped out of the top four after one league win in their last six, but Moyes, whose side take on Southampton at home on Boxing Day, appeared relatively unconcerned.The 58-year-old Scot said: “I put it down to a fantastic start to the season that got us to fifth and got us fourth.“We have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO