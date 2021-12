As part of its ongoing investment in sustainable innovation, Advance Denim has brought eco-friendly manufacturing to life at its newest production facility in Nha Trang, Vietnam, named Advance Sico. The facility, completed in 2020, services the China-based denim manufacturer’s growing production needs in a new market that can help it serve more customers. Advance Sico has the same foundational goals as the company’s initial production center in Shunde, China. The manufacturer not only wants to supply its customers with the most innovative denim styles in Vietnam, but also mirror the sustainable innovations that have already served as the Shunde mill’s foundation. Upon building...

ADVOCACY ・ 5 HOURS AGO